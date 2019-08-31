Calhoun 61, Victoria West 28
Calhoun 14 20 14 13 – 61
V. West 0 28 0 0 – 28
First quarter
C: Sean Flores 3 run (Joseph Quedaza kick), 10:25
C: Steve Johnson 1 run (Quedaza kick), 5:48
Second quarter
VW: Donovan Harris 15 pass to Dion Green, (Kase Eliot kick), 9:58
C: Conner Kestler 10 run (Quedaza kick), 8:16
VW: Harris 2 run (Eliot kick), 6:57
C: Flores 16 run (Quedaza kick), 5:37
C: Kestler 1 run (kick failed), 3:46
W: Tyvon Hardrick 55 run (Eliot kick), 2:08
W: Harris 35 pass to Jayden Dolezal (Eliot kick), :09
Third quarter
C: Kestler 18 run (Johnson 2 pt.), 5:53
Calhoun: Johnson 9 run (failed kick), 5:05
Fourth quarter
C: Kestler 2 run (failed 2 pt. attempt), 8:23
C: Kestler 60 run (Quedaza kick), 5:36
Team statistics
Calhoun V. West
Yards rushing 57-613 44-264
Yards passing 14 149
Passes 2-2-0-0 12-22-2-0
Punts 0-0 2-64
Fumbles-lost 3-3 4-3
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 21-166-1; Donovan Harris, 9-34-1; Chris Hernandez, 4-33; Jonathan Buckner, 5-21; Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 22-245-2; Conner Kestler, 20-194-5; Jarius Stewart, 9-102
Passing – Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 7-13-99-2-0; Brendan Solis 5-9-50-0-0 Calhoun: Conner Kestler, 2-2-14-0-0
Receiving – V. West: Dion Green, 6-92-1; Jayden Delozal 4-53-1; Calhoun: Adam Fox, 1-10; Jarius Stewart, 1-4
Columbia 38, Victoria East 7
V. East 7 0 0 0 – 7
Columbia 7 14 14 3 – 38
First quarter
VE: William Garley 1 run (kick good) 2:55 1Q
C: Sultan Abdullah 55 pass from Cameron Ward (Juan Rosas kick), 2:40
Second quarter
C: Cameron Ward 4 run (Rosas kick) 7:19 2Q
C: William Carlson 7 pass from Ward (Rosas kick) 0:24 2Q
Third quarter
C: Dez Fields 20 run (Rosas kick)
C: Jame’son Rebector 15 run (Rosas kick), 1:50
Fourth quarter
C: Rosas FG 32, 4:30
Team statistics
V. East Columbia
First downs 12 16
Yards rushing 36-109 34-299
Yards passing 60 79
Passes 8-21 3-11
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalty-yards 9-90 9-67
Individual Statistics
Rushing – C, Jame’son Rebector 9-63, Jordan Woodard 4-41, Jamaurion Woodard 5-67, Jabari Mack – 4-61, Dez Fields 6-41; VEast, Ethan White 11-26, Tay Partida 7-28, William Garley 11-17, Alan Jimenez 6-37
Passing – C, Cameron Ward 3-11-2, 79 yards; VE, Ethan White 8-21-0, 60 yards
Receiving – Columbia, Sultan Abdullah 1-55, Colton Eubanks 1-17, William Carlson 1-7; VEast, Terrence Terrell 2-23
Shiner 55, Hallettsville 20
Shiner 28 7 13 7 – 55
Hallettsville 12 0 8 0 – 20
First Quarter
S: Tyler Palmer 2 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 9:53
H: Jonathon Brooks 70 run (kick failed), 9:34
S: Zane Rhodes (C. Winkenwerder kick), 8:28
S: Donyai Taylor 14 run, (C. Winkenwerder), 6:43
H: Jonathon Brooks 6 run (run failed). 5:31
S: Tyler Palmer 3 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 0:30
Second Quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 10 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 7:58
Third Quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 61 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 6:24
S: Donyai Taylor 11 run (kick failed), 0:46
H: Jonathon Brooks 4 run (Brooks run), 0:14
Fourth Quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 76 interception return C. Winkenwerder kick), 7:19
Team statistics
Shiner Hallettsville
First downs 16 10
Yards rushing 45-435 13-104
Yards passing 42 184
Passes 2-3-0 6-15-1
Fumbles-lost 3-3 4-3
Penalty-yards 12-75 4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Shiner: Donyai Taylor 11-156, 4 TDs; Doug Brooks 6-98; Dalton Brooks 3-70, 1 TD; Zane Rhodes 8-91, 1 TD; Trevor Haynes 4-78; Tyler Palmer 6-15, 2 TD; Noah Nevlud 3-15. Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 9-139, 3 TD; Lane Linhart 7-11.
Passing – Shiner: Tyler Palmer 2-3, 42 yards; Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 6-15, 184 yards.
Receiving – Shiner: Jared Shimek 1-27; Cole Patek 1-27; Zane Rhodes 1-15. Hallettsville: Chase Janek 1-74; Ty Gerke 3-79; Trace Patek 1-15.
Cuero 28, Bay City 15
Cuero 8 8 6 6 – 28 Bay City 7 0 0 8 – 15
First quarter
C: Jackson Hardwick 1 run (JD Notaro run), 0:18
BC: Davleyon Curtis 81 kickoff return (Declan O’Neal kick), 0:04
Second quarter
C: Cavan Smith 14 run (Smith pass from Notaro), 6:02
Third quarter
C: Hardwick 1 run (kick failed), 2:11
Fourth quarter
C: Hardwick 5 run (kick failed), 3:40
BC: Carlos Lara 50 run (Lara run), 2:22
Team statistics
Cuero Bay City
First downs 20 5
Yards rushing 53-266 13-148
Yards passing 46 15
Passes 5-9-1 2-6-0
Punts 2-57 4-78
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalty-yards 5-30 14-84
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Cuero: JD Notaro, 18-130; Cavan Smith, 16-91; Jackson Hardwick, 17-54; Team, 2-(-9). Bay City: Carlos Lara, 8-102; Rj Mitchell, 2-28; Davleyon Curtis, 3-18.
Passing – Cuero: Notaro, 5-9-1 46. Bay City: Lara, 2-6-0 15.
Receiving – Cuero: Exavier Durham, 3-33; Jayden Villa, 1-9; Smith, 1-3. Bay City: Chris Ramirez, 1-9; Seth Dickerson, 1-6.
Robstown 36, Bloomington 0
Robstown 6 10 14 6 – 36
Bloomington 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
R: Flores 2 run (extra point failed), 4:51
Second quarter
R: Alanis 15 run (extra point good), 11:18
R: K Aguilar 12 FG, 0:02
Third quarter
R: Flores 11 run (extra point good), 9:12
R: Gomez 5 run (extra point good), 4:29
Fourth quarter
R: Rodriguez 12 run (extra point failed), 5:01
Ganado 71, Louise 6
Ganado 8 26 20 17 – 71
Louise 0 0 0 6 – 6
First quarter
G: Ethan Guerra 4 run. Riley Hurt 2pt run 4:11
Second quarter
G: Guerra 46 run. (Kick Fail) 11:10
G: Guerra 12 run (Kick Fail) 7:49
G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 31 pass to Gavin Sanchez. (Giovanny Avalos Kick) 4:51
G: Hurt 1 run. (Avalos Kick) :00
Third quarter
G: Cameron Bates 1 run. (Avalos kick) 10:14
G: Bures-Guerrero 20 pass to Erik Alvarez (Avalos Kick) 5:44
G: Bures-Guerrero 8 yard run (Kick Fail) 1:27
Fourth Quarter
G: Nathan Cruz 35 field goal 10:54
Louise-Robert Montes 48 pass to Rex Rodriguez (Kick Fail) 6:30
G: Bures-Guerrero 66 run. (Cruz kick) 6:12
G: Dustin Sanchez 2 run. (Cruz kick) 3:48
Team statistics
Ganado Louise
First downs 16 5
Yards rushing 32-367 36-63
Yards passing 129 65
Passes 9-17-0 5-7-1
Punts 13 32
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-3
Penalty-yards 6-70 7-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Ganado: Ethan Guerra 14-145-3TD, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 12-188-2TD; Louise: Blake Yeager 20-57, Rogeric Schooler 10-13
Passing – Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 9-17-129-2; Louise: Robert Montes 5-7-65-TD
Receiving – Ganado: Louis Olvero 3-31; Gavin Sanchez 1-31-TD
El Campo 21, Texas City 14
Team statistics
El Campo Texas City
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing – El Campo: Johntre Davis 19-79; Reuben Owens 17-122; Charles Shorter 8-73; Clay Jung 2-8.
Passing – El Campo: Clay Jung 3-4-63, 1 TD.
Receiving – El Campo: Griffen Croix 1-8; Hal Erwin 1-42; Johntre Davis 1-13.
Refugio 43, Tidehaven 7
Refugio 0 21 15 7 – 43
Tidehaven 0 0 7 0 – 7
Second quarter
R: Antwaan Gross 18 pass from Austin Ochoa (Jordy Martinez kick), 11:53
R: Ysidro Mascorro 5 run (Martinez kick), 6:05
R: Mascorro 1 run (Martinez kick), 2:44
Third quarter
R: Naaji Gadsden 21 run (Martinez kick), 9:59
T: Mason Perales 27 from Blake Garcia (Perales kick), 7:27
R: safety, 0:57
R: Kick return 43 run Martinez (kick failed), 0:47
Fourth quarter
R: Ochoa 43 pass to Michael Firova (Martinez kick), 3:29
Team statistics
Refugio Tidehaven
First downs 19 8
Yards rushing 38-197 28-14
Yards passing 119 110
Passes 13-19-2 7-16-0
Punts 2-53.5 6-36.5
Fumbles-lost 3-1 2-1
Penalty-yards 8-70 14-104
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Refugio: Gadsden 8-45, Mascorro 10-45, Ochoa 7-31, Eziyah Bland 5-30; Tidehaven: Kylan Sardinea 13-41
Passing – Refugio: Ochoa 13-19-119-2-2; Tidehaven: Garcia 7-16-110
Receiving – Refugio: Ethan Perez 3-22, Gadsden 3-15, Gross 2-27, Bland 2-7, Firova 1-43, Jordan Kelley 1-2, Dezmon Brown 1-3; Tidehaven: Perales 4-91, Sardinea 2-19
Industrial 47, Mathis 20
Mathis 0 12 0 8 – 20
Industrial 14 19 7 7 – 47
First quarter
I: Karston Wimberly 25 pass to Matthew Davis (Martin kick)
Second quarter
I: Moreland 8 run (Martin kick)
M: 5 run (failed 2 pt.)
I: Wimberley 37 pass to Devin Barr (kick failed)
M: 10 run (failed 2 pt.)
I: Moreland 11 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
I: Moreland 4 run (Martin kick)
Fourth quarter
I: Cole Brogger 7 run (Martin kick)
M: 9 run (2 pt. good)
Team statistics
Mathis Industrial
Yards passing 169 120
Passes 13-24-0-2 7-13-2-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Industrial: Blayne Moreland, 11-139-4; Karston Wimberly, 5-44; Cole Brogger, 4-30-1
Passing – Industrial: Karston Wimberly, 07-13-120-2-0
Receiving – Industrial: Matthew Davis, 4-78-1; Devin Barr, 1-37-1
Shiner St. Paul 49, Yorktown 28
Yorktown 6 7 0 15 – 28
St. Paul 7 6 28 8 – 49
First quarter
SP: Carson Reese 13 run (Kai Giese kick), 6:19
Y: Corey Pargmann 15 pass from Drew Alexander (run failed), 3:52
Second quarter
SP: Reese 1 run (kick failed), 1:11
Y: Tevin Fontenot 44 pass from Alexander, (Omar Hernandez kick), 0:58
Third quarter
SP: Giese 62 run, (Giese kick), 11:10
SP: Zak Johnson 69 run (kick failed), 8:46
SP: Noah Boedeker 25 run (2pt Boedeker from Johnson), 5:26
SP: Atley Pilat 5 pass from Giese (Giese kick), 0:24
Fourth quarter
Y: Justin Denson 39 pass from Mark Guerrero (Hernandez kick), 4:45
SP: Reese 44 run (2pt Brayden Slaughter run), 2:38
SP: Denson 36 pass from Alexander (2pt Alexander run), 1:28
Team statistics
Yorktown St. Paul
First downs 11 25
Yards rushing 23-55 53-512
Yards passing 273 12
Passes 14-26-1 2-6-0
Punts 3-27 1-26
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-3
Penalty-yards 6-35 3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Yorktown: Zack Latta 7-37-0; St. Paul: Reese 22-200-3
Passing – Yorktown: Alexander 9-14-180-3-1; St. Paul: Giese 2-6-12-1-0
Receiving – Yorktown: Denson 5-34-2; St. Paul: Boedeker 1-7-0
Nixon-Smiley 34, Pettus 0
Pettus 0 0 0 0 – 0
Nixon-Smiley 13 13 6 2 – 34
First quarter
NS: Chris Brown 18 pass from Xavier Arias (kick).
NS: Mario Ponce 35 run (kick failed). Second quarter
NS: Jesse Riojas 57 run (run failed).
NS: Jesse Riojas 5 run (kick).
Third quarter
NS: Dario Jantes 32 run (run failed).
Fourth quarter
NS: Safety.
Team statistics
Pettus NS
First downs 7 10
Yards rushing 35-249 33-85
Yards passing 35 18
Passes 3-8-35 1-3-18
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-0
Penalty-yards 3-30 8-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing – NS: Xavier Arias 9-39; Jesse Riojas 12-125; Dario Jantes 5-44; Robert Garcia 2-35; Martin Moreno 5-14; Bradyn Martinez 2-8.
Passing – NS: Xavier Arias 1-3, 18 yards.
Receiving – NS: 1-18.
Beeville 49, CC King 21
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Beeville: Seth Gomez 8-72; Devin Palacios 14-110; Jalen Spicer 9-103; Ryan Comacho 7-45; Austin Alvarez 5-26.
Passing – Beeville: Seth Gomez 11-17, 169 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving – Beeville: Jalen Spicer 4-67; Matt Puente 3-32; Nate Trevino 2-45; Leroy Gonzales 1-18; Austin Alvarez 1-7.
Edna 29, Caldwell 16
Edna 7 7 7 8 – 29
Caldwell 0 3 0 13 – 16
First quarter
E: Logan Carroll 9 run (kick), 2:05
Second quarter
E: Javonte Seymore 1 run (kick), 10:42
C: Alex Arguello 20 FG, :01
Third quarter
E: Logan Long 1 run (kick), 7:21
Fourth quarter
C: Chris Carroll 16 run (kick), 8:33
E: L. Carroll 38 run (2 pt), 3:35
C: Kyle Cunningham 10 run 1:40
Team statistics
Edna Caldwell
Yards rushing 41-289 28-178
Yards passing 0 121
Passes 0-0-0-0 12-19-0-0
Punts 1-36 2-88
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-2
Penalty-yards 4-31 6-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Edna: Javonte Seymore 20-87, 1 TD; D’Marcus Gardner 1-77; Logan Carroll 5-57, 2 TD’s; Logan Long 6-36, 1 TD; Caldwell: Chis Carroll 12-92, 2 TD’s; Kyle Cunningham 11-47, 1 TD
Passing – Edna: 0-0 Caldwell: Kyle Cunningham, 12-19-121-0-0
Receiving – Edna: 0 Caldwell: Logan Knesek 6-68; Larry Davis 3-14; Chris Carroll 1-14
