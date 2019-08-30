Cuero 28, Bay City 15
|Cuero
|8
|8
|6
|6
|--
|28
|Bay City
|7
|0
|0
|8
|--
|15
First quarter
C: Jackson Hardwick 1 run (JD Notaro run), 0:18
BC: Davleyon Curtis 81 kickoff return (Declan O’Neal kick), 0:04
Second quarter
C: Cavan Smith 14 run (Smith pass from Notaro), 6:02
Third quarter
C: Hardwick 1 run (kick failed), 2:11
Fourth quarter
C: Hardwick 5 run (kick failed), 3:40
BC: Carlos Lara 50 run (Lara run), 2:22
Team stats
|Cuero
|Bay City
|First downs
|20
|5
|Yards rushing
|53-266
|13-148
|Yards passing
|46
|15
|Passes
|2-6-0
|Punts
|2-57
|4-78
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|5-30
|14-84
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: JD Notaro, 18-130; Cavan Smith, 16-91; Jackson Hardwick, 17-54; Team, 2-(-9). Bay City: Carlos Lara, 8-102; Rj Mitchell, 2-28; Davleyon Curtis, 3-18.
Passing -- Cuero: Notaro, 5-9-1 46. Bay City: Lara, 2-6-0 15.
Receiving -- Cuero: Exavier Durham, 3-33; Jayden Villa, 1-9; Smith, 1-3. Bay City: Chris Ramirez, 1-9; Seth Dickerson, 1-6.
