Cuero 28, Bay City 15

Cuero 6  6   -- 28                     
Bay City  7  -- 15                     

First quarter

C: Jackson Hardwick 1 run (JD Notaro run), 0:18

BC: Davleyon Curtis 81 kickoff return (Declan O’Neal kick), 0:04

Second quarter

C: Cavan Smith 14 run (Smith pass from Notaro), 6:02

Third quarter

C: Hardwick 1 run (kick failed), 2:11

Fourth quarter

C: Hardwick 5 run (kick failed), 3:40

BC: Carlos Lara 50 run (Lara run), 2:22

Team stats

 Cuero Bay City
  First downs 20 5
  Yards rushing 53-266  13-148
  Yards passing 46  15
  Passes
 5-9-1
 2-6-0
  Punts 2-574-78
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  2-2
  Penalty-yards 5-30 14-84

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: JD Notaro, 18-130; Cavan Smith, 16-91; Jackson Hardwick, 17-54; Team, 2-(-9). Bay City: Carlos Lara, 8-102; Rj Mitchell, 2-28; Davleyon Curtis, 3-18.

Passing -- Cuero: Notaro, 5-9-1 46. Bay City: Lara, 2-6-0 15.

Receiving -- Cuero: Exavier Durham, 3-33; Jayden Villa, 1-9; Smith, 1-3. Bay City: Chris Ramirez, 1-9; Seth Dickerson, 1-6.

