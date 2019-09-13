Football stats

El Campo 42, Cuero 0

Cuero 0   -- 0                     
El Campo 28  -- 42                     

First quarter

EC: Rueben Owens 12 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 6:27

Second quarter

EC: Javien Williams 30 fumble return (Velazquez kick), 10:56

EC: Charles Shorter 21 run (Velazquez kick), 8:17

EC: Johntre Davis 78 pass from Clay Jung (Velazquez kick), 5:08

EC: Davis 29 run (Velazquez kick), 2:45

Third quarter

EC: Shorter 59 run 5:28 (Velazquez kick), 5:28

Fourth quarter

No scoring plays

Team stats

 Cuero El Campo
  First downs 914
  Yards rushing28-4240-288
  Yards passing79 78
  Passes 5-16-2 1-4-0
  Punts  5-11272-50
  Fumbles-lost  4-3 1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-30 7-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- C: Cavan Smith 10-41; Jackson Hardwick 4-23; J.D. Notaro 11-4; Austin Schwarz 1-(-7); Team 2-(-19). EC: Johntre Davis 7-107; Charles Shorter 6-87; Reuben Davis 8-36; Rance Thornton 8-31; Kyle Balcar 6-22; Jacob Lopez 3-3; Clay Jung 1-1; Cullen Braden 1-1.

Passing -- C: Notaro 5-16-2 79. EC:  Jung 1-4-0 78.

Receiving --  C: Exavier Durham 4-51; Smith 1-28. EC: Davis 1-78.

