El Campo 42, Cuero 0
|Cuero
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|El Campo
|7
|28
|7
|0
|--
|42
First quarter
EC: Rueben Owens 12 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 6:27
Second quarter
EC: Javien Williams 30 fumble return (Velazquez kick), 10:56
EC: Charles Shorter 21 run (Velazquez kick), 8:17
EC: Johntre Davis 78 pass from Clay Jung (Velazquez kick), 5:08
EC: Davis 29 run (Velazquez kick), 2:45
Third quarter
EC: Shorter 59 run 5:28 (Velazquez kick), 5:28
Fourth quarter
No scoring plays
Team stats
|Cuero
|El Campo
|First downs
|9
|14
|Yards rushing
|28-42
|40-288
|Yards passing
|79
|78
|Passes
|5-16-2
|1-4-0
|Punts
|5-1127
|2-50
|Fumbles-lost
|4-3
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- C: Cavan Smith 10-41; Jackson Hardwick 4-23; J.D. Notaro 11-4; Austin Schwarz 1-(-7); Team 2-(-19). EC: Johntre Davis 7-107; Charles Shorter 6-87; Reuben Davis 8-36; Rance Thornton 8-31; Kyle Balcar 6-22; Jacob Lopez 3-3; Clay Jung 1-1; Cullen Braden 1-1.
Passing -- C: Notaro 5-16-2 79. EC: Jung 1-4-0 78.
Receiving -- C: Exavier Durham 4-51; Smith 1-28. EC: Davis 1-78.
