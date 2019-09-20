Gonzales 21, Cuero 20
|Cuero
|6
|0
|0
|14
|--
|20
|Gonzales
|6
|8
|7
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
C: Jackson Hardwick 3 run, kick failed, 6:10
G: Arbreyon Dora 8 run, kick failed, 1:33
Second quarter
G: Dillen Ramos 45 run, 2pt conversion Heath Henke, 10:58
Third quarter
G: Dora 1 run, Giovanny Aguilar kick good, 3:55
Fourth quarter
C: Hardwick 18 pass from JD Notaro, Notaro 2pt conversion, 11:11
C: Hardwick 22 pass from Notaro, kick failed, 1:49
Team stats
|Cuero
|Gonzales
|First downs
|13
|11
|Yards rushing
|42-171
|34-189
|Yards passing
|80
|16
|Passes
|7-12-0
|4-9-0
|Punts
|4-116
|5-170
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0
|Penalty-yards
|10-85
|4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Cavan Smith 14-56, Hardwick 19-90-1, Notaro 9-25; Gonzales: Henke 19-78, Ramos 8-68-1, Jared Cook 3-27, Dora 4-16-2
Passing -- Cuero: Notaro 6-10-77-1-0, Smith 1-1-3-0-0; Gonzales: Henke 4-9-16-0-0
Receiving -- Cuero: Kobe Giles 1-11; Justice Belvin 1-3, Notaro 1-23, Hardwick 4-43-2; Gonzales: Braden Barfield 1-1, Ramos 2-6, Cook 1-9
