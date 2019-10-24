Cuero 69, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
|Eastside Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Cuero
|27
|21
|14
|7
|--
|69
First quarter
C-J.D. Notaro 50 run (Xzavier Durham pass from Notaro), 11:33
C-Austin Schwarz 44 punt return (kick failed), 8:46
C-Jackson Hardwick 6 run (Beau Fournet kick), 5:25
C-Lebron Johnson 25 pass from Chase Blackwell (kick failed), 1:14
Second quarter
C-Kobe Giles 14 fumble return (Fournet kick), 11:23
C-Cavan Smith 42 run (Fournet kick), 5:21
C-Schwarz 38 punt return (Fournet kick), 1:01
Third quarter
C-Smith 37 interception return (Fournet kick), 7:18
C-Tycen Williams 12 run (Fournet kick), 1:00
Fourth quarter
C-Williams 37 run (Fournet kick), 10:08
Team stats
|EM
|Cuero
|First downs
|1
|12
|Yards rushing
|27-(-37)
|20-242
|Yards passing
|3-11-2
|29
|Passes
|3-11-2
|2-3-0
|Punts
|4-78
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|1-5
|7-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing - Eastside Memorial, Roberto Perez 7-0; Corey Scott 1-0; Mikel Casas-Barron 10-(-9); Skyler Nguyen 8-(-24); Team 1-(-4). Cuero, Tycen Williams 4-83; J.D. Notaro 4-68; Cavan Smith 2-55; Jackson Hardwick 4-17; Chase Blackwell 1-13; Jerry Rossett 1-7; Ryan Garcia 1-6; Utah Jalufka 1-3; Team 2-(-9).
Passing - Eastside Memorial, Nguyen 3-10-1 18; Scott 0-1-1 0. Cuero, Blackwell 2-3-0 29.
Receiving - Eastside Memorial, Jeremiah Quinn 3-18. Cuero, Lebron Johnson 1-25; Xzavier Durham 1-4.
