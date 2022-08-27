Cuero 43, El Campo 13

Cuero1414150 -- 43                    
El Campo  0770 -- 13                    

First quarter

C: Dayson Varela 29 pass from Mason Notaro (Will Carbonara kick), 9:29

C: Sean Burks 3 run (Carbonara kick), 3:14

Second quarter

C: Notaro 61 run (Carboneara kick), 9:10

C: Jeremiah Wilson 12 run (Carbonera kick), 9:10

EC: Rueben Owens 11 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 1:18

Third quarter

EC: Hal Erwin 33 interception return (Gutierrez kick), 11:44

C: Tycen Williams 66 run (Carbonera kick), 11:18

C: Donavin Jones 22 pass from Notaro (kick blocked), 5:13

C: Safety. El Campo snapped punt out of the end zone, 2:48

Team stats

 CueroEl Campo
  First downs 23 10
  Yards rushing44-41145-137 
  Yards passing 130  28
  Passes6-10-1-2 TD2-6-1
  Punts04-150
  Fumbles-lost2-01-0
  Penalty-yards10-958-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Tycen Williams 13-142 1 TD, Mason Notaro 10-133 1 TD, Jeremiah Wilson 5-48 1 TD, Donavin Jones 4-37, Kenneth Jackson 3-21, Travis Seals 4-21, Will Carbonara 2-6, Zyler Jones 1-5, Sean Burks 1-3 1 TD, Team 1-(-5). El Campo: Reuben Owens 24-126 1 TD, Stephen Norman 6-13, Brock Rod 9-11, Oliver Miles 3-9, La’Darian Lewis 1-0, Team 1-(-22). 

Passing -- Cuero: Notaro 6-10-1 130 2 TDs; El Campo: Rod 2-6-1 28

Receiving -- Cuero: D. Jones 4-87 1 TD, Dayson Varela 1-29 1 TD, Williams 1-45; El Campo: Owens 1-16, Norman 1-12

