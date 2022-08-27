Cuero 43, El Campo 14
|Cuero
|14
|14
|15
|0
|--
|43
|home team
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
C: Dayson Varela 29 pass from Mason Notaro (Will Carbonara kick), 9:29
C: Sean Burks 3 run (Carbonara kick), 3:14
Second quarter
C: Notaro 61 run (Carboneara kick), 9:10
C: Jeremiah Wilson 12 run (Carbonera kick), 9:10
EC: Rueben Owens 11 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 1:18
Third quarter
EC: Hal Erwin 33 interception return (Gutierrez kick), 11:44
C: Tycen Williams 66 run (Carbonera kick), 11:18
C: Donavin Jones 22 pass from Notaro (kick blocked), 5:13
C: Safety. El Campo snapped punt out of the end zone, 2:48
Team stats
|Cuero
|El Campo
|First downs
|23
|10
|Yards rushing
|44-411
|45-137
|Yards passing
|130
|28
|Passes
|6-10-2-1
|2-6-0-1
|Punts
|—
|4-37.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|10-95
|8-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- C: Tycen Williams 13-142 1 TD, Mason Notaro 10-133 1 TD, Jeremiah Wilson 5-48 1 TD, Donavin Jones 4-37, Kenneth Jackson 3-21, Travis Seals 4-21, Will Carbonara 2-6, Zyler Jones 1-5, Sean Burks 1-3 1 TD, Team 1-(-5). EC: Reuben Owens 24-126 1 TD, Stephen Norman 6-13, Brock Rod 9-11, Oliver Miles 3-9, La’Darian Lewis 1-0, Team 1-(-22).
Passing -- C: Notaro 6-10-2-1 130; EC: Rod 2-6-0-1 28.
Receiving -- C: D. Jones 4-87 1 TD, Dayson Varela 1-29 1 TD, Williams 1-45; EC: Owens 1-16, Norman 1-12.
