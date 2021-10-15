Cuero 35, Giddings 7
|Cuero
|0
|21
|14
|0
|--
|35
|Giddings
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
Second quarter
C-Tycen Williams 33 run (Harrison Crain kick), 9:49
C-Williams 7 run (Crain kick), 4:37
C-Exavier Durham 35 pass from Williams (Crain kick), 3:39
Third quarter
C-AJ Arroyo 26 pass from Jerry Rossett (Crain kick), 9:20
G-Hector Granados 3 run (Jose Leyva kick), 3:45
C-Durham 33 pass from Rossett (Crain kick), 0:52
Team stats
|Cuero
|Giddings
|First downs
|18
|8
|Yards rushing
|31-185
|37-145
|Yards passing
|213
|31
|Passes
|14-23-0
|4-12-0
|Punts
|2-45
|5-157
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-45
|0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 12-105-2, Justice Belvin 9-42, Zyler Jones 6-29, Daniel Hughston 3-7, Rossett 1-2; Giddings: Georges Awad 18-80, Granados 4-33-1, Holden Jatzlau 13-18, Kolbie Clemons 1-11, Jesse DeLaTorre 1-3;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 13-21-178-2-0, Williams 1-2-35-1-0; Giddings: Jatzlau 4-12-31-0-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 5-92-2, LeBron Johnson 3-22, AJ Arroyo 2-47-1, Donavin Jones 2-9, Williams 1-24, Belvin 1-19; Giddings: Awad 2-5, DeLaTorre 1-16, Loftus Cruise 1-10;
