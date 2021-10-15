Cuero 35, Giddings 7

Cuero 021140 -- 35                    
Giddings007 -- 7                    

Second quarter

C-Tycen Williams 33 run (Harrison Crain kick), 9:49

C-Williams 7 run (Crain kick), 4:37

C-Exavier Durham 35 pass from Williams (Crain kick), 3:39

Third quarter

C-AJ Arroyo 26 pass from Jerry Rossett (Crain kick), 9:20

G-Hector Granados 3 run (Jose Leyva kick), 3:45

C-Durham 33 pass from Rossett (Crain kick), 0:52

Team stats

 Cuero Giddings 
  First downs 18 8
  Yards rushing 31-185 37-145
  Yards passing 213 31
  Passes 14-23-0 4-12-0
  Punts 2-45 5-157
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
  Penalty-yards 5-45 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 12-105-2, Justice Belvin 9-42, Zyler Jones 6-29, Daniel Hughston 3-7, Rossett 1-2; Giddings: Georges Awad 18-80, Granados 4-33-1, Holden Jatzlau 13-18, Kolbie Clemons 1-11, Jesse DeLaTorre 1-3;

Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 13-21-178-2-0, Williams 1-2-35-1-0; Giddings: Jatzlau 4-12-31-0-0;

Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 5-92-2, LeBron Johnson 3-22, AJ Arroyo 2-47-1, Donavin Jones 2-9, Williams 1-24, Belvin 1-19; Giddings: Awad 2-5, DeLaTorre 1-16, Loftus Cruise 1-10;

