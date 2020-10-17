Giddings 35, Cuero 31
|Cuero
|7
|17
|0
|7
|--
|31
|Giddings
|14
|7
|0
|14
|--
|35
First quarter
Giddings: Bryan Zoch 37 pass from Holden Jatzlau (Jose Leyva kick), 8:47
Giddings: Kolbie Clemons 16 pass from Jatzlau (Leyva kick), 2:28
Cuero: Jackson Hardwick 1 run (Beau Fournet kick), 2:28
Second quarter
Cuero: Lebron Johnson 39 pass from Breck Eleby (Fournet kick), 8:52
Cuero: Lucas Debord 15 fumble return (Fournet kick), 8:52
Giddings: Zoch 68 interception return (Leyva kick), 5:06
Cuero: Fournet 28 field goal, 0:30
Fourth quarter
Giddings: Jatzlau 2 run (Layva kick), 10:01
Cuero: Eleby 37 pass from Jerry Rossett (Fournet kick), 8:06
Giddings: Cody Gill 68 run (Leyva kick), 6:59
Team stats
|Cuero
|Giddings
|First downs
|16
|17
|Yards rushing
|28-214
|41-201
|Yards passing
|185
|174
|Passes
|11-22-2-0
|10-17-2-0
|Punts
|2.63
|2.88
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|1--75
|5-41
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Jackson Hardwick 12-105 TD, Breck Eleby 12-73, Jerry Rossett 4-36; Giddings: Holden Jatzlau 26-96 TD, Cody Gill 7-87 TD, Bryan Zoch 8-18;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 10-21-2 146 TD, Eleby 1-1-0 39 TD; Giddings: Jatzlau 10-17-2 174 2 TDs;
Receiving -- Cuero: Eleby 4-79 TD, Exavier Durham 4-33, Lebron Johnson 1-39 TD, AJ Arroyo 1-24, Hardwick 1-10; Giddings: Bryson Kleinert 4-78, Zoch 4-65 TD, Clemons 1-16 TD, Jesse Delatorre 1-15;
