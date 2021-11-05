Cuero 51, Gonzales 6

Cuero 30 7  7   -- 51                     
Gonzales  0  -- 6                    

First quarter

C: Exavier Durham 57 pass from Jerry Rossett (Tycen Williams run), 8:37

C: Williams 11 pass from Rossett (Justice Belvin run), 3:49

C: LeBron Johnson 43 pass from Rossett (Harrison Crain kick), 0:21

C: Zyler Jones 39 run (Crain kick), 0:00

Second quarter

C: Donavin Jones 2 pass from Rossett (Crain kick), 7:09

G: Jarren Johnson 1 run (pass failed), 1:10

Third quarter

C: Zyler Jones 2 run (Crain kick), 0:00

Fourth quarter

C: Zyler Jones 12 run (Crain kick), 5:50

Team stats

 Cuero Gonzales  
  First downs 21 6
  Yards rushing 32-224  30-17
  Yards passing 228  28
  Passes 15-24-4-1 6-20-0-1
  Punts  -- 35.75
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-0
  Penalty-yards  9-70 7-69

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Tycen Williams 13-108, Zyler Jones 8-97-3, Daniel Hughston 9-20, Mason Notaro 1-7, Jerry Rosset 1-(-8); Gonzales: Derrick Garza 7-18, Cesar Matamoros 5-8, Jarren Johnson 11-(-34)-1, TJ Riojas 7-25.

Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 15-26-228-4-1, Notaro 0-1-0-0-0; Gonzales: Johnson 6-20-28-0-0.

Receiving -- Cuero: Exavier Durham 5-100-1, LeBron Johnson 5-87-1, Williams 3-36-1, AJ Arroyo 1-3, Donavin Jones 1-2-1; Gonzales: Braden Barfield 4-18, Riojas 1-1, Garza 1-9.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.