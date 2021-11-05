Cuero 51, Gonzales 6
|Cuero
|30
|7
|7
|7
|--
|51
|Gonzales
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
C: Exavier Durham 57 pass from Jerry Rossett (Tycen Williams run), 8:37
C: Williams 11 pass from Rossett (Justice Belvin run), 3:49
C: LeBron Johnson 43 pass from Rossett (Harrison Crain kick), 0:21
C: Zyler Jones 39 run (Crain kick), 0:00
Second quarter
C: Donavin Jones 2 pass from Rossett (Crain kick), 7:09
G: Jarren Johnson 1 run (pass failed), 1:10
Third quarter
C: Zyler Jones 2 run (Crain kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
C: Zyler Jones 12 run (Crain kick), 5:50
Team stats
|Cuero
|Gonzales
|First downs
|21
|6
|Yards rushing
|32-224
|30-17
|Yards passing
|228
|28
|Passes
|15-24-4-1
|6-20-0-1
|Punts
|--
|35.75
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-70
|7-69
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Tycen Williams 13-108, Zyler Jones 8-97-3, Daniel Hughston 9-20, Mason Notaro 1-7, Jerry Rosset 1-(-8); Gonzales: Derrick Garza 7-18, Cesar Matamoros 5-8, Jarren Johnson 11-(-34)-1, TJ Riojas 7-25.
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 15-26-228-4-1, Notaro 0-1-0-0-0; Gonzales: Johnson 6-20-28-0-0.
Receiving -- Cuero: Exavier Durham 5-100-1, LeBron Johnson 5-87-1, Williams 3-36-1, AJ Arroyo 1-3, Donavin Jones 1-2-1; Gonzales: Braden Barfield 4-18, Riojas 1-1, Garza 1-9.
