Cuero 56, Gonzales 7
|Gonzales
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|home team
|35
|14
|7
|0
|--
|56
First quarter
Cuero: Jackson Hardwick 24 run, 11:14
Cuero: Jerry Rossett 26 pass to Lebron Johnson, (Rossett pass), 8:23
Cuero: Rossett 72 pass to Hardwick, (Beau Fornet kick), 5:45
Cuero: Rossett 81 pass to Breck Eleby, (Fournet kick) 4:27
Cuero: Hardwick 3 run, (Fournet kick) 0:54
Second quarter
Cuero: Rossett 10 pass to Exavier Durham, (Fournet kick), 8:49
Cuero: Blocked punt recovered in endzone, (Fournet kick), 1:54
Gonzales: Jose Canales 46 pass to Derrick Garza, (kick good)
Third quarter
Cuero: Breck Eleby 8 run, (Fournet kick), 4:10
Team stats
|Gonzales
|Cuero
|First downs
|7
|27
|Yards rushing
|25-9
|35-241
|Yards passing
|164
|293
|Passes
|10-24-1-0
|10-18-4-0
|Punts
|5.41
|1.34
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-50
|n/a
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Breck Eleby, 9-109, Jackson Hardwick, 9-75, Tycen Williams, 6-17, Jerry Rossett, 2- (-10), Justice Belvin, 4-28, Zyler Jones, 2-34, JD Notaro, 3 (-12); Gonzales: Joe Canales, 8-(-9), Cesar Matamoros, 4-13, Derrick Garza, 1-7, Jarren Johnson, 4-(-9)Tyler Pierpont, 6-7, Braden Barfield, 1-(-14);
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett, 10-18-293-4-0; Gonzales: Canales, 8-18-159-1-0, Johnson, 2-6-5-0-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Lebron Johnson, 2-49, Davyon Williams, 1-3, Hardwick, 1-72, Exavier Durham, 5-72, Eleby, 1-81; Gonzales: Garza, 4-93, Barfield, 4-39, Breitschopf, 2-32;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.