Cuero 56, La Grange 21
|Cuero
|14
|21
|21
|0
|--
|56
|La Grange
|0
|7
|14
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
C: Tycen Williams 6 run (Harrison Crain kick), 7:26
C: Williams 5 run (Crain kick), 4:57
Second quarter
C: Justice Belvin 22 run (Crain kick), 9:52
C: LeBron Johnson 50 interception return (Crain kick), 7:45
LG: Ryder Imhoff 11 run (Brendan Maddox kick), 4:04
C: Zyler Jones 3 run (Crain kick), 1:43
Third quarter
LG: C.J. Davis 55 pass from Clay Wolff (Maddox kick), 10:29
C: Williams 2 run (Crain kick), 9:19
LG: Jaden Williams 56 run (Maddox kick), 7:55
C: Zyler Jones 8 run (Crain kick), 3:03
C: Williams 30 run (Crain kick), 1:26
Team stats
|Cuero
|La Grange
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|34-249
|40-176
|Yards passing
|236
|84
|Passes
|8-14-0-0
|5-6-1-1
|Punts
|40
|24
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|6-2
|Penalty-yards
|5-50
|6-22
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- La Grange: Jaden Williams 6-78, Ryder Imhoff 17-69, Clay Wolff 4-34, Jakobe Wilkerson 3-10, C.J. Davis 2-9, Dana Baker 3-8, Devon Johnson 1-(-3), Bravion Rogers 1-(-10), Team 3-(-19); Cuero: Williams 14-91, Zyler Jones 6-74, Justice Belvin 9-56, Daniel Hughston 3-23, Exavier Durham 1-9, Team 1-(-4).
Passing -- La Grange: Wolff 5 of 6 for 84 yards with 1 INT and 1 TD; Cuero: Jerry Rossett 8 of 14 for 236 yards.
Receiving -- La Grange: Davis 1-55, Jaxon Cooper 4-29: Cuero: LeBron Johnson 3-101, Williams 1-82, Exavier Durham 3-47, A.J. Arroyo 1-6.
