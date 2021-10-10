Cuero 56, La Grange 21

Cuero  14 21 21  0   -- 56                     
La Grange  0 14  -- 21                     

First quarter

C: Tycen Williams 6 run (Harrison Crain kick), 7:26

C: Williams 5 run (Crain kick), 4:57

Second quarter

C: Justice Belvin 22 run (Crain kick), 9:52

C: LeBron Johnson 50 interception return (Crain kick), 7:45

LG: Ryder Imhoff 11 run (Brendan Maddox kick), 4:04

C: Zyler Jones 3 run (Crain kick), 1:43

Third quarter

LG: C.J. Davis 55 pass from Clay Wolff (Maddox kick), 10:29

C: Williams 2 run (Crain kick), 9:19

LG: Jaden Williams 56 run (Maddox kick), 7:55

C: Zyler Jones 8 run (Crain kick), 3:03

C: Williams 30 run (Crain kick), 1:26

Team stats

 Cuero La Grange  
  First downs xx xx
  Yards rushing 34-249  40-176
  Yards passing 236  84
  Passes 8-14-0-0 5-6-1-1
  Punts  40 24
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  6-2
  Penalty-yards  5-50 6-22

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- La Grange: Jaden Williams 6-78, Ryder Imhoff 17-69, Clay Wolff 4-34, Jakobe Wilkerson 3-10, C.J. Davis 2-9, Dana Baker 3-8, Devon Johnson 1-(-3), Bravion Rogers 1-(-10), Team 3-(-19); Cuero: Williams 14-91, Zyler Jones 6-74, Justice Belvin 9-56, Daniel Hughston 3-23, Exavier Durham 1-9, Team 1-(-4).

Passing -- La Grange: Wolff 5 of 6 for 84 yards with 1 INT and 1 TD; Cuero: Jerry Rossett 8 of 14 for 236 yards.

Receiving -- La Grange: Davis 1-55, Jaxon Cooper 4-29: Cuero: LeBron Johnson 3-101, Williams 1-82, Exavier Durham 3-47, A.J. Arroyo 1-6.

