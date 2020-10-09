Cuero 38, La Grange 27
|La Grange
|7
|7
|6
|7
|--
|27
|Cuero
|14
|7
|10
|7
|--
|38
First Quarter
C-Exavier Durham 62 pass from Jerry Rossett (Beau Fournet kick), 6:58
C-Breck Eleby 4 run (Fournet kick), 3:50
LG-D.J. Taylor 54 run (Jackson Bundick kick), 2:00
Second Quarter
C-Jackson Hardwick 1 run (Fournet kick), 11:39
LG-Caden Cooper 15 pass from Bravion Rogers (Bundick kick), 1:27
Third Quarter
C-Eleby 15 pass from Rossett (Fournet kick), 8:53
LG-Taylor 62 run (kick failed), 8:07
C-Fournet 30 field goal, 1:53
Fourth Quarter
C-Hardwick 5 run (Fournet kick), 10:20
LG-Taylor 49 run (Bundick kick), 7:33
Team stats
|LG
|Cuero
|First downs
|10
|21
|Yards rushing
|29-281
|36-159
|Yards passing
|32
|255
|Passes
|3-12-2
|17-28-0
|Punts
|4-162
|2-84
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-20
|2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing-La Grange, D.J. Taylor 16-184 3 TDs, Trey East 3-59, Matthew Johnson 3-18, Caden Cooper 5-11, Bravion Rogers 1-11, Jakobe Wilkerson 1-(-2). Cuero, Jackson Hardwick 13-73 2 TDs, Breck Eleby 15-63 TD, J.D. Notaro 3-16, Justice Belvin 1-5, Jerry Rossett 4-2.
Passing-La Grange, Cooper 1-7-1 1, Rogers 1-1-0 15 TD, Clay Wolff 1-4-1 16. Cuero, Rossett 17-28-0 255 2 TDs.
Receiving-La Grange, Rogers 2-17, Cooper 1-15 TD. Cuero, Exavier Durham 6-137 TD, Eleby 6-80 TD, LeBron Johnson 3-34, AJ Arroyo 2-7, Davyon Williams 1-(-3).
