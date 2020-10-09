Cuero 38, La Grange 27

La Grange  7 76  7   -- 27                     
Cuero  1410  -- 38                     

First Quarter

C-Exavier Durham 62 pass from Jerry Rossett (Beau Fournet kick), 6:58

C-Breck Eleby 4 run (Fournet kick), 3:50

LG-D.J. Taylor 54 run (Jackson Bundick kick), 2:00

Second Quarter

C-Jackson Hardwick 1 run (Fournet kick), 11:39

LG-Caden Cooper 15 pass from Bravion Rogers (Bundick kick), 1:27

Third Quarter

C-Eleby 15 pass from Rossett (Fournet kick), 8:53

LG-Taylor 62 run (kick failed), 8:07

C-Fournet 30 field goal, 1:53

Fourth Quarter

C-Hardwick 5 run (Fournet kick), 10:20

LG-Taylor 49 run (Bundick kick), 7:33

 

Team stats

 LG Cuero
  First downs 10 21
  Yards rushing 29-281  36-159
  Yards passing 32  255
  Passes3-12-2 17-28-0
  Punts  4-162 2-84
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-20 2-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing-La Grange, D.J. Taylor 16-184 3 TDs, Trey East 3-59, Matthew Johnson 3-18, Caden Cooper 5-11, Bravion Rogers 1-11, Jakobe Wilkerson 1-(-2). Cuero, Jackson Hardwick 13-73 2 TDs, Breck Eleby 15-63 TD, J.D. Notaro 3-16, Justice Belvin 1-5, Jerry Rossett 4-2.

Passing-La Grange, Cooper 1-7-1 1, Rogers 1-1-0 15 TD, Clay Wolff 1-4-1 16. Cuero, Rossett 17-28-0 255 2 TDs.

Receiving-La Grange, Rogers 2-17, Cooper 1-15 TD. Cuero, Exavier Durham 6-137 TD, Eleby 6-80 TD, LeBron Johnson 3-34, AJ Arroyo 2-7, Davyon Williams 1-(-3).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.