Cuero 62, La Vernia 7

Cuero 2820140 -- 62                    
La Vernia  0007 -- 7                    

First quarter

C: Jerry Rossett 1 run, Tycen Williams 2pt conversion, 10:08

C: Williams 80 run, kick blocked, 8:37

C: Justice Belvin 21 run, Harrison Crain kick good, 4:14

C: Zyler Jones 11 run, Crain kick good, 0:37

Second quarter

C: Donavin Jones 55 pass from Rossett, Crain kick good 9:05

C: Exavier Durham 44 pass from Rossett, kick failed, 2:06

C: Lebron Johnson 23 pass from Rossett, Crain kick good, 0:03

Third quarter

C: Belvin 5 run, Crain kick good, 2:52

C: Belvin 38 interception return, Crain kick good, 2:18

Fourth quarter

LV: Ty Taber 27 run, John Mecke kick good, 10:39

Team stats

 Cuero La Vernia
  First downs 23 11
  Yards rushing 33-318 33-171
  Yards passing 259 45
  Passes 14-19-0 7-26-2
  Punts 2-66 4-134
  Fumbles-lost 3-1 4-3
  Penalty-yards 12-134 3-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 4-151-1, Rossett 3-7-1, Belvin 9-71-1, Z. Jones 10-92-1, Daniel Hughston 5-20, Team 1-(-13); La Vernia: Sebastion Sanchez 20-99, Taber 5-36-1;

Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 14-18-259-0-3, Mason Notaro 0-1-0-0-0; La Vernia: Taber 7-26-45-0-2;

Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 5-139-1, Johnson 4-56-1, D. Jones 3-63-1, AJ Arroyo 1-11, Williams 1-0; La Vernia: Rae Leija 3-17, Luke Campbell 1-14;

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.