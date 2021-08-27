Cuero 62, La Vernia 7
|Cuero
|28
|20
|14
|0
|--
|62
|La Vernia
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
First quarter
C: Jerry Rossett 1 run, Tycen Williams 2pt conversion, 10:08
C: Williams 80 run, kick blocked, 8:37
C: Justice Belvin 21 run, Harrison Crain kick good, 4:14
C: Zyler Jones 11 run, Crain kick good, 0:37
Second quarter
C: Donavin Jones 55 pass from Rossett, Crain kick good 9:05
C: Exavier Durham 44 pass from Rossett, kick failed, 2:06
C: Lebron Johnson 23 pass from Rossett, Crain kick good, 0:03
Third quarter
C: Belvin 5 run, Crain kick good, 2:52
C: Belvin 38 interception return, Crain kick good, 2:18
Fourth quarter
LV: Ty Taber 27 run, John Mecke kick good, 10:39
Team stats
|Cuero
|La Vernia
|First downs
|23
|11
|Yards rushing
|33-318
|33-171
|Yards passing
|259
|45
|Passes
|14-19-0
|7-26-2
|Punts
|2-66
|4-134
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|4-3
|Penalty-yards
|12-134
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 4-151-1, Rossett 3-7-1, Belvin 9-71-1, Z. Jones 10-92-1, Daniel Hughston 5-20, Team 1-(-13); La Vernia: Sebastion Sanchez 20-99, Taber 5-36-1;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 14-18-259-0-3, Mason Notaro 0-1-0-0-0; La Vernia: Taber 7-26-45-0-2;
Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 5-139-1, Johnson 4-56-1, D. Jones 3-63-1, AJ Arroyo 1-11, Williams 1-0; La Vernia: Rae Leija 3-17, Luke Campbell 1-14;
