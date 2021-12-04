Cuero 35, Navarro 28
|Cuero
|7
|7
|7
|14
|--
|35
|Navarro
|6
|8
|6
|8
|--
|28
First quarter
N: Antwoin Mebane 78 run (kick blocked) 10:05
C: LeBron Johnson 38 pass from Jerry Rossett (Harrison Crain kick good) 4:09
Second quarter
C: Zyler Jones 5 run (Crain kick good) 11:47
N: Mebane 8 run (Colton Chambers run 2pt conversion good) 7:21
Third quarter
N: Mebane 23 run (kick blocked) 2:20
C: Jones 48 pass from Rossett (Crain kick good) 0:00
Fourth quarter
C: Tycen Williams 7 run (Crain kick good) 3:49
N: Chambers 40 run (Chambers 2pt conversion good) 2:19
C: Johnson 44 pass from Rossett (Crain kick good) 0:23
Team stats
|Cuero
|Navarro
|First downs
|20
|18
|Yards rushing
|37-255
|54-379
|Yards passing
|254
|74
|Passes
|14-24-0
|3-6-1
|Punts
| 3-123
|5-164
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 7-55
|12-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 7-142-1, Rossett 7-54, Jones 10-45-1, Exavier Durham 2-12, Sean Burks 1-2, Team 1-(-1); Navarro: Mebane 26-230-3, Chambers 8-80-1, Cole Mouser 13-49, Brody Whitson 4-14, Ryatt Kluckman 1-6, Diego Chapa 3-5, Nick Billings;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 14-24-254-3-0; Navarro: Billings 3-6-74-0-1;
Receiving -- Cuero: Johnson 5-131-2, Durham 5-54, Williams 2-5, Jones 1-48-1, AJ Arroyo 1-6; Navarro: Landary Blackburn 1-37, Seth Rodriguez 1-30, Jaxen Monkerud 1-9
