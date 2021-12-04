Cuero 35, Navarro 28

Cuero77714 -- 35                    
Navarro6868 -- 28                    

First quarter

N: Antwoin Mebane 78 run (kick blocked) 10:05

C: LeBron Johnson 38 pass from Jerry Rossett (Harrison Crain kick good) 4:09

Second quarter

C: Zyler Jones 5 run (Crain kick good) 11:47

N: Mebane 8 run (Colton Chambers run 2pt conversion good) 7:21

Third quarter

N: Mebane 23 run (kick blocked) 2:20

C: Jones 48 pass from Rossett (Crain kick good) 0:00

Fourth quarter

C: Tycen Williams 7 run (Crain kick good) 3:49

N: Chambers 40 run (Chambers 2pt conversion good) 2:19

C: Johnson 44 pass from Rossett (Crain kick good) 0:23

Team stats

 Cuero Navarro
  First downs 20 18
  Yards rushing 37-255  54-379
  Yards passing 254  74
  Passes 14-24-0  3-6-1
  Punts  3-123
 5-164
  Fumbles-lost  2-1
  1-1
  Penalty-yards  7-55
 12-90

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 7-142-1, Rossett 7-54, Jones 10-45-1, Exavier Durham 2-12, Sean Burks 1-2, Team 1-(-1); Navarro: Mebane 26-230-3, Chambers 8-80-1, Cole Mouser 13-49, Brody Whitson 4-14, Ryatt Kluckman 1-6, Diego Chapa 3-5, Nick Billings;

Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 14-24-254-3-0; Navarro: Billings 3-6-74-0-1;

Receiving -- Cuero: Johnson 5-131-2, Durham 5-54, Williams 2-5, Jones 1-48-1, AJ Arroyo 1-6; Navarro: Landary Blackburn 1-37, Seth Rodriguez 1-30, Jaxen Monkerud 1-9

