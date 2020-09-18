Football stats

Cuero 42, Navarro 21

Cuero131577 --  42                    
Navarro7707 -- 21                    

First quarter

N: Orlando Ortiz 26 run, Sebastian Sneed kick good, 10:09

C: Tycen Williams 4 run, Beau Fournet kick good, 4:58

C: Jackson Hardwick 2 run, kick failed, 0:38

Second quarter

C: Hardwick 1 run, 2pt conversion Lebron Johnson pass to Williams good, 5:23

N: Brody Whitson 2 run, Sneed kick good, 1:02

C: Williams 47 pass from Jerry Rossett, Fournet kick good, 0:22

Third quarter

C: Hardwick 10 pass from Rossett, Fournet kick good, 2:08

Fourth quarter

C: Hardwick 6 run, Fournet kick good, 7:14

N: Nick Billings 8 run, Sneed kick good, 3:14

Team stats

 CueroNavarro
  First downs 22 19
  Yards rushing 34-225 56-276
  Yards passing 167 33
  Passes 12-17-0 2-5-1
  Punts 2-83 1-39
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0
  Penalty-yards 8-67 10-78

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Hardwick 10-31-3, Williams 19-173-1, Rossett 2-(-6), JJ Belvin 2-17, Zyler Jones 1-10; Navarro: Ortiz 6-50, Aden Supak 1-3, Sam Muniga 15-67, Whitson 16-87, Zeke Campos 8-30, Billings 9-36, Kyle Gonzalez 1-3;

Passing -- Cuero:  Rossett 12-17-167-2-0; Navarro: Billings 2-5-33-1-0

Receiving -- Cuero: Williams 2-48-1, Deveryck Mathis 4-50, Hardwick 3-31-1, Exavier Durham 3-38; Navarro: Muniga 1-24, Reed Fishbeck 1-9

