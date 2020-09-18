Cuero 42, Navarro 21
|Cuero
|13
|15
|7
|7
|--
|42
|Navarro
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
N: Orlando Ortiz 26 run, Sebastian Sneed kick good, 10:09
C: Tycen Williams 4 run, Beau Fournet kick good, 4:58
C: Jackson Hardwick 2 run, kick failed, 0:38
Second quarter
C: Hardwick 1 run, 2pt conversion Lebron Johnson pass to Williams good, 5:23
N: Brody Whitson 2 run, Sneed kick good, 1:02
C: Williams 47 pass from Jerry Rossett, Fournet kick good, 0:22
Third quarter
C: Hardwick 10 pass from Rossett, Fournet kick good, 2:08
Fourth quarter
C: Hardwick 6 run, Fournet kick good, 7:14
N: Nick Billings 8 run, Sneed kick good, 3:14
Team stats
|Cuero
|Navarro
|First downs
|22
|19
|Yards rushing
|34-225
|56-276
|Yards passing
|167
|33
|Passes
|12-17-0
|2-5-1
|Punts
|2-83
|1-39
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-67
|10-78
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Hardwick 10-31-3, Williams 19-173-1, Rossett 2-(-6), JJ Belvin 2-17, Zyler Jones 1-10; Navarro: Ortiz 6-50, Aden Supak 1-3, Sam Muniga 15-67, Whitson 16-87, Zeke Campos 8-30, Billings 9-36, Kyle Gonzalez 1-3;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 12-17-167-2-0; Navarro: Billings 2-5-33-1-0
Receiving -- Cuero: Williams 2-48-1, Deveryck Mathis 4-50, Hardwick 3-31-1, Exavier Durham 3-38; Navarro: Muniga 1-24, Reed Fishbeck 1-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.