Navarro 31, Cuero 28

Cuero71470 -- 28                    
Navarro 77107 -- 31                    

First quarter

C: Jerry Rossett 70 pass to Exavier Durham, (Beau Fournet kick), 6:45

N: Brody Whitson 5 run, (Sebastrian Sneed kick), 5:49

Second quarter

C: Breck Eleby 1 run, (Fournet kick), 4"12

C: Jackson Hardwick 30 pass to Lebron Johnson, (Fournet kick), 3:01

N: Nick Billings 26 pass to Whitson, (Sneed kick) :18

Third quarter

N: Sam Muniga 16 run, (Sneed kick), 7:44

N: Sneed 31 field goal, 4:00

C: Eleby 16 pass from Rossett, (Fournet kick), 4:12

Fourth quarter

N: Zeke Campos 1 run, (Fournet kick), 10:40

Team stats

 CueroNavarro
  First downs14 20
  Yards rushing28-14362-317
  Yards passing 195  94
  Passes 7-16-3-0 2-6-0-0
  Punts  4.28 1.43
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-30 6-47

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Jackson Hardwick, 11-84, Tycen Williams, 6-47, Breck Eleby, 9-20, Jerry Rossett, 1-3; Navarro: Brody Whitson, 17-136, Sam Muniga, 15-81, Orlando Ortiz, 7-59, Zeke Campos, 12-49, Nick Billings, 9- (-5);

Passing -- Cuero: Rossett, 6-15-165-2-0, Jackson Hardwick, 1-1-30-1-0; Navarro: Billings, 2-6-94-1-0;

Receiving -- Cuero: Eleby, 3-60, Lebron Johnson, 2-61, Exavier Durham, 1-70, Williams, 1-4; Navarro: Muniga, 1-68, Whitson, 1-26;

