Navarro 31, Cuero 28
|Cuero
|7
|14
|7
|0
|--
|28
|Navarro
|7
|7
|10
|7
|--
|31
First quarter
C: Jerry Rossett 70 pass to Exavier Durham, (Beau Fournet kick), 6:45
N: Brody Whitson 5 run, (Sebastrian Sneed kick), 5:49
Second quarter
C: Breck Eleby 1 run, (Fournet kick), 4"12
C: Jackson Hardwick 30 pass to Lebron Johnson, (Fournet kick), 3:01
N: Nick Billings 26 pass to Whitson, (Sneed kick) :18
Third quarter
N: Sam Muniga 16 run, (Sneed kick), 7:44
N: Sneed 31 field goal, 4:00
C: Eleby 16 pass from Rossett, (Fournet kick), 4:12
Fourth quarter
N: Zeke Campos 1 run, (Fournet kick), 10:40
Team stats
|Cuero
|Navarro
|First downs
|14
|20
|Yards rushing
|28-143
|62-317
|Yards passing
|195
|94
|Passes
|7-16-3-0
|2-6-0-0
|Punts
|4.28
|1.43
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-30
|6-47
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Jackson Hardwick, 11-84, Tycen Williams, 6-47, Breck Eleby, 9-20, Jerry Rossett, 1-3; Navarro: Brody Whitson, 17-136, Sam Muniga, 15-81, Orlando Ortiz, 7-59, Zeke Campos, 12-49, Nick Billings, 9- (-5);
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett, 6-15-165-2-0, Jackson Hardwick, 1-1-30-1-0; Navarro: Billings, 2-6-94-1-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Eleby, 3-60, Lebron Johnson, 2-61, Exavier Durham, 1-70, Williams, 1-4; Navarro: Muniga, 1-68, Whitson, 1-26;
