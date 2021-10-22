Cuero 55, Navasota 14
|Cuero
|20
|14
|7
|14
|--
|55
|Navasota
|0
|0
|0
|14
|--
|14
First quarter
C: Tycen Williams 25 run, Harrison Crain kick good, 9:04
C: Williams 28 pass from Jerry Rossett, kick failed, 4:35
C: Zyler Jones 1 run, Crain kick good, 1:35
Second quarter
C: Justice Belvin 2 run, Crain kick good, 7:02
C: Belvin 5 run, Crain kick good, 1:44
Third quarter
C: Williams 35 run, Crain kick good, 5:34
Fourth quarter
C: Williams 5 run, Crain kick good, 11:43
N: Jamall Thomas 5 run, Juan Vargas kick good, 6:51
C: Daniel Hughston 6 run, Crain kick good, 2:24
N: Thomas 16 run, Vargas kick good, 0:17
Team stats
|Cuero
|Navasota
|First downs
|32
|14
|Yards rushing
|43-297
|30-151
|Yards passing
|227
|130
|Passes
|17-20-0
|13-21-0
|Punts
|0
|4-111
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 11-127-3, Belvin 10-37-2, Z. Jones 11-75-1, Hughston 7-57-1, Exaiver Durham 2-11, Rossett 1-(-9), Team 1-(-1); Navasota: Thomas 18-118-2;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 17-20-227-1-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Williams 3-53-1, Durham 8-66, LeBron Johnson 4-84, Z. Jones 1-15, Donavin Jones 1-9; Navasota: Xavier Steptoe 6-84
