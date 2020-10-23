Cuero 38, Navasota 21
|Cuero
|9
|0
|15
|14
|--
|38
|Navasota
|14
|7
|0
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
N: Darius Randle 9 run (Miguel Alvarado kick good) 11:05
C: Exavier Durham 6 pass from Jerry Rossett (Beau Fournet kick good) 6:52
N: Randle 64 run (Alvarado kick good) 1:08
C: Safety 0:12
Second quarter
N: Ja'Mar Jessie 10 run (Alvarado kick good) 0:25
Third quarter
C: Breck Eleby 9 pass from Rossett (Jackson Hardwick 2pt conversion good) 9:55
C: Eleby 4 run (Fournet) 0:06
Fourth quarter
C: Hardwick 18 run (Fournet kick good) 3:50
C: Eleby 4 run (Fournet kick good) 0:35
Team stats
|Cuero
|Navasota
|First downs
|21
|17
|Yards rushing
|39-286
|45-283
|Yards passing
|88
|63
|Passes
|11-20-1
|4-9-1
|Punts
|5-194
|3-97
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-50
|5-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Eleby 16-155-2, Hardwick 12-94-1, Tycen Williams 10-49, Team 1-(-12); Navasota: Jessie 19-100-1, Randle 25-170-2, Logan Arrington 1-3;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 11-20-88-2-1; Navasota: Jessie 4-9-63-0-1;
Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 2-18-1, Eleby 5-43-1, AJ Arroyo 1-10, Williams 1-4, Lebron Johnson 1-10, Hardwick 1-3; Navasota: Orlando Martinez 1-40, Keshon Wilson 1-12, Aaron Nichols 1-6, Xavier Steptoe 1-5;
