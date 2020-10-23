Cuero 38, Navasota 21

Cuero 901514 -- 38                    
Navasota14700 -- 21                    

First quarter

N: Darius Randle 9 run (Miguel Alvarado kick good) 11:05

C: Exavier Durham 6 pass from Jerry Rossett (Beau Fournet kick good) 6:52

N: Randle 64 run (Alvarado kick good) 1:08

C: Safety 0:12

Second quarter

N: Ja'Mar Jessie 10 run (Alvarado kick good) 0:25

Third quarter

C: Breck Eleby 9 pass from Rossett (Jackson Hardwick 2pt conversion good) 9:55

C: Eleby 4 run (Fournet) 0:06

Fourth quarter

C: Hardwick 18 run (Fournet kick good) 3:50

C: Eleby 4 run (Fournet kick good) 0:35

Team stats

 Cuero Navasota  
  First downs 21 17
  Yards rushing 39-286 45-283
  Yards passing 88 63
  Passes 11-20-1 4-9-1
  Punts 5-194 3-97
  Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-1
  Penalty-yards 6-50 5-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Eleby 16-155-2, Hardwick 12-94-1, Tycen Williams 10-49, Team 1-(-12); Navasota: Jessie 19-100-1, Randle 25-170-2, Logan Arrington 1-3;

Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 11-20-88-2-1; Navasota: Jessie 4-9-63-0-1;

Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 2-18-1, Eleby 5-43-1, AJ Arroyo 1-10, Williams 1-4, Lebron Johnson 1-10, Hardwick 1-3; Navasota: Orlando Martinez 1-40, Keshon Wilson 1-12, Aaron Nichols 1-6, Xavier Steptoe 1-5;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.