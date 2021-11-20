Cuero 55, Rockport-Fulton 27
|Cuero
|14
|20
|14
|7
|--
|55
|Rockport-Fulton
|6
|0
|0
|21
|--
|27
First quarter
C: AJ Arroyo 42 fumble return (Harrison Crain kick good) 7:45
RF: Luke Muirhead 5 run (kick failed) 5:01
C: Exavier Durham 13 pass from Jerry Rossett (Crain kick good) 2:12
Second quarter
C: Durham 22 pass from Rossett (Crain kick good) 8:15
C: Zyler Jones 7 run (Crain kick good) 2:47
C: Tycen Williams 1 run (Crain kick good) 1:13
Third quarter
C: Lebron Johnson 28 pass from Rossett (Crain kick good) 7:39
C: Rossett 5 run (Crain kick good) 4:51
Fourth quarter
RF: Fumble recovery (Cristobel DeLeon kick good) 11:31
C: Jones 15 run (Crain kick good) 9:36
RF: John Chupe 4 run (DeLeon kick good) 7:10
RF: Devan Phillips 7 run (DeLeon kick good) 0:59
Team stats
|Cuero
|Rockport-Fulton
|First downs
|23
|19
|Yards rushing
|32-179
|46-199
|Yards passing
|277
|88
|Passes
|16-24-0
|8-19-3
|Punts
|3-90
|3-106
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Penalty-yards
|10-107
|9-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 11-120-1, Jones 8-49-2, Rossett 3-1-1, Johnson 1-11, Travis Seals 1-12, Mason Motaro 5-0, Team 3-(-14); Rockport-Fulton: Chupe 24-130-1, Phillips 13-54-1, Muirhead 6-38-1, Kennedy 1-1, Ace Seibert 1-(-2), Team 1-(-22);
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 15-22-233-3-0, Williams 1-1-44-0-0, Notaro 0-1-0-0-0; Rockport-Fulton: Seibert 8-19-88-0-3;
Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 8-144-2, Johnson 4-67-1, Williams 2-34, Jones 2-32; Rockport-Fulton: Jordan Gibson 2-41, Chupe 1-10, Phillips 5-37;
