Cuero 55, Rockport-Fulton 27

Cuero  142014 7   -- 55                    
Rockport-Fulton 60021 -- 27                    

First quarter

C: AJ Arroyo 42 fumble return (Harrison Crain kick good) 7:45

RF: Luke Muirhead 5 run (kick failed) 5:01

C: Exavier Durham 13 pass from Jerry Rossett (Crain kick good) 2:12 

Second quarter

C: Durham 22 pass from Rossett (Crain kick good) 8:15

C: Zyler Jones 7 run (Crain kick good) 2:47

C: Tycen Williams 1 run (Crain kick good) 1:13

Third quarter

C: Lebron Johnson 28 pass from Rossett (Crain kick good) 7:39

C: Rossett 5 run (Crain kick good) 4:51

Fourth quarter

RF: Fumble recovery (Cristobel DeLeon kick good) 11:31

C: Jones 15 run (Crain kick good) 9:36

RF: John Chupe 4 run (DeLeon kick good) 7:10

RF: Devan Phillips 7 run (DeLeon kick good) 0:59

Team stats

 Cuero Rockport-Fulton  
  First downs 23 19
  Yards rushing 32-179 46-199
  Yards passing 277 88
  Passes 16-24-0 8-19-3
  Punts 3-90 3-106
  Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-3
  Penalty-yards 10-107 9-70

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 11-120-1, Jones 8-49-2, Rossett 3-1-1, Johnson 1-11, Travis Seals 1-12, Mason Motaro 5-0, Team 3-(-14); Rockport-Fulton: Chupe 24-130-1, Phillips 13-54-1, Muirhead 6-38-1, Kennedy 1-1, Ace Seibert 1-(-2), Team 1-(-22);

Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 15-22-233-3-0, Williams 1-1-44-0-0, Notaro 0-1-0-0-0; Rockport-Fulton: Seibert 8-19-88-0-3;

Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 8-144-2, Johnson 4-67-1, Williams 2-34, Jones 2-32; Rockport-Fulton: Jordan Gibson 2-41, Chupe 1-10, Phillips 5-37;

