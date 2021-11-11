Cuero 62, San Antonio YMLA 7
|SA YMLA
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
|Cuero
|35
|24
|3
|0
|--
|62
First quarter
C: Exavier Durham 8 pass from Jerry Rossett (Harrison Crain kick), 10:23
C: AJ Arroyo 22 pass from Rossett (Crain), 7:37
C: Tycen Williams 8 run (Crain kick), 6:20
C: Zyler Jones 62 run (Crain kick), 2:20
C: Williams 25 run (Crain kick), 0:35
Second quarter
C: Williams 55 run (Crain kick), 8:53
C: Dayson Varela 45 pass from Mason Notaro (Crain kick), 7:01
C: Daniel Hughston 55 run (Crain kick), 5:22
C: Crain 22 field goal, 2:05
Third quarter
YMLA: Aaron Pinckney 27 run (Eduardo Gonzalez kick), 7:59
C: Crain 29 field goal, 0:49
Team stats
|SA YMLA
|Cuero
|First downs
|8
|11
|Yards rushing
|33-136
|32-357
|Yards passing
|24
|148
|Passes
|4-20-0-2
|8-12-3-0
|Punts
|32.1
|--
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-55
|8-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Jerry Rossett 1-13, Tycen Williams 5-103-3, Exavier Durham 1-9, Zyler Jones 2-86-1, Daniel Hughston 1-45-1, Kenny Jackson 3-6, Mason Notaro 4-34, Perez 2-21, Hernandez 5-24, Team 8-16; San Antonio YMLA: Aaron Pinckney 27-151-1, Kameron Richardson 2-(-14), Aidan Delgado 2-(-1), Jay'Quavion Mabry 2-0.
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 6-8-77-2-1, Notaro 2-4-71-1-0; San Antonio YMLA: Delgado 4-20-24-0-2.
Receiving -- Cuero: LeBron Johnson 1-11, Durham 3-34-1, AJ Arroyo 2-32-1, Dayson Varela 1-45-1, Devon Blount 1-26; San Antonio YMLA: Brandon Mancillas 2-15, Jamerrick Brown 1-2, Alfred Alderson 1-7.
