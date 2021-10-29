Cuero 53, Smithville 25
|Cuero
|3
|6
|21
|20
|--
|53
|Smithville
|8
|3
|7
|8
|--
|25
First quarter
S-Tyson Hancock 10 run (Layton Garrison pass from Hancock), 11:44
C-Tycen Williams 2 run (run failed), 6:14
Second quarter
C-Zyler Jones 3 run (pass failed), 11:24
S--Jesse Mayes 26 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
S-Hancock 22 pass from Derrick Roberson (Mayes kick), 9:42
C-Williams 7 run (kick failed), 7:18
C-Z. Jones 17 run (Harrison Crain kick), 4:36
C-Williams 12 run (Williams run), 0:20
Fourth quarter
C-Williams 58 run (Harrison Crain kick), 7:07
S-Roberson 15 run (Mayes kick), 2:53
C-Mason Notaro 10 run (Crain kick), 1:11
C-Notaro 88 interception return (no try), 0:00
Team stats
|Cuero
|Smithville
|First downs
|25
|20
|Yards rushing
|43-354
|35-253
|Yards passing
|68
|106
|Passes
|11-19-2
|10-30-1
|Punts
|0
|4-64
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-95
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 19-226-4, Jones 10-63-2, Notaro 2-47-1, Justice Belvin 9-39, Daniel Hughston 2-5, Jerry Rossett 1-4; Smithville: Roberson 19-122-1, Blake Segel 14-116, Tyson Hancock 1-10-1, LaDarian Sullivan 1-5;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 11-19-68-2-0; Smithville: Roberson 10-29-106-1-1-1, Hancock 0-1-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Williams 4-17, LeBron Johnson 3-25, Exaiver Durham 2-18, AJ Arroyo 1-4, Jones 1-4; Smithville: Hancock 6-72-1, Charles Hodges IV 2-19, Jackson Hancock 2-15
