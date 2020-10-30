Smithville 29, Cuero 27
|Cuero
|7
|7
|0
|13
|--
|27
|Smithville
|7
|15
|7
|0
|--
|29
First quarter
C: Jerry Rossett 1 run (Beau Fournet kick good) 8:07
S: Charles Hodge 36 pass from Blake Segel (Jesse Mayes kick good) 0:40
Second quarter
C: Tycen Williams 20 pass from Rossett (Fournet good) 9:56
S: Segel 17 run (Tyson Hancock 2pt conversion) 5:52
S: Hancock 38 interception return (Mayes kick good) 4:11
Third quarter
S: Christian Adkins 68 run (Mayes kick good) 11:44
Fourth quarter
C: T. Williams 1 run (kick blocked) 10:26
C: Davyon Williams 7 pass from Rossett (Fournet kick good) 0:24
Team stats
|Cuero
|Smithville
|First downs
|21
|11
|Yards rushing
|34-122
|36-191
|Yards passing
|162
|82
|Passes
|19-32-1
|3-9-0
|Punts
|4-139
|5-152
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|8-63
|17-119
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: T. Williams 16-63-1, Jackson Hardwick 9-40-1, Rossett 3-(-9)-1, Breck Eleby 5-23, D. Williams 1-5; Smithville: Tyrell Henderson 1-(-7), Armonte Chase 4-14, Chris Sanders 5-14, Christian Adkins 8-119-1, Segel 16-31-1, Charles Hodge 2-20;
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 19-32-162-2-1; Smithville: Segel 3-9-82-1-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Lebron Johnson 5-43, T. Williams 3-37-1, Hardwick 2-15, Eleby 5-28, Exavier Durham 2-10, D. Williams 2-28-1; Smithville: Adkins 1-25, Hodge 1-36-1, Henderson 1-21
