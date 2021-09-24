Cuero 41, Somerset 13
|Somerset
|3
|3
|7
|0
|--
|13
|Cuero
|6
|21
|14
|0
|--
|41
First quarter
C-Tycen Williams 24 run (pass failed), 10:21
S-Justin Valenzuela 30 field goal, 5:37
Second quarter
S-Valenzuela 43 field goal, 11:05
C-Williams 7 run (kick failed), 9:29
C-Exavier Durham 39 pass from Jerry Rossett (AJ Arroyo pass from Rossett), 8:21
C-Durham 38 pass from Rossett (Harrison Crain kick), 0:09
Third quarter
S-Julian Avila 27 run (Valenzuela kick), 10:40
C-Wlliams 24 run (Crain kick), 8:54
C-LeBron Johnson 64 pass from Rossett (Crain kick), 3:16
Team stats
|Somerset
|Cuero
|First downs
|15
|19
|Yards rushing
|32-153
|30-245
|Yards passing
|156
|253
|Passes
|11-23-0-1
|12-21-3-0
|Punts
|37.3
|37.3
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-12
|8-64
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Somerset: Julian Avila 21-119 TD, Josiah Lugo 9-37, Koal Detmer 1-(-1), Team 1-(-2); Cuero: Tycen Williams 12-148 3 TDs, Justice Belvin 6-44, Zyler Jones 5-41, Daniel Hughston 2-15, Jerry Rossett 4-(-2), Team 1-(-1).
Passing -- Somerset: Detmer 11-23-1 156; Cuero: Rossett 12-20-0 253 3 TDs, Exavier Durham 0-1-0 0.
Receiving -- Somerset: Jason Gutierrez 4-114, Tajh Jones 3-10, Michael Rios 1-11, Tyler Denton 1-8, Chase Denton 1-8, Lugo 1-8; Cuero: Durham 7-130 2 TDs, LeBron Johnson 3-68 TD, Donavin Jones 1-53, Belvin 1-2.
