Cuero 28, Uvalde 0
|Uvalde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Cuero
|7
|6
|0
|15
|--
|28
First Quarter
C-Jerry Rossett 1 run (Beau Fournet kick), 5:12
Second Quarter
C-Breck Eleby 26 pass from Rossett (kick failed), 3:28
Fourth Quarter
C-Eleby 4 run (Jackson Hardwick pass from Rossett), 11:51
C-Tycen Williams 39 run (Fournett kick), 0:13
Team stats
|Uvalde
|Cuero
|First downs
|9
|18
|Yards rushing
|23-70
|35-197
|Yards passing
|97
|173
|Passes
|10-26-1
|13-23-0
|Punts
|4-148
|1-38
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-37
|9-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing-Uvalde, Zachary Lambert 11-54, Christian Rivera 1-21, Jacob Albarado 3-8, Donovan Davila 8-(-13). Cuero, Tycen Williams 14-102 1 TD, Jackson Hardwick 7-41, Breck Eleby 4-19 1 TD, Jerry Rossett 6-19 1 TD, Davyon Williams 1-13, Exavier Durham 1-4, Justice Belvin 2-(-1).
Passing-Uvalde, Davila 10-26-1 97. Cuero, Rossett 13-22-0 173 1 TD, Eleby 0-1-0 0.
Receiving-Uvalde, Rivera 4-50, Estevin Ortiz 3-13, Tanner Bowman 1-20, Albarado 1-9, Lambert 1-5. Cuero, Durham 4-37, Hardwick 3-34, AJ Arroyo 2-42, LeBron Johnson 2-14, Eleby 1-26 TD, T. Williams 1-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.