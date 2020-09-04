Football stats

Wimberley 33, Cuero 17

Wimberley701412 -- 33                    
Cuero0770 -- 7                    

First quarter

Wimberley: Christian Marshall 83 pass from Matthew Tippie, (Jack Bruner kick), 9:46

Second quarter

Cuero: Exavier Durham 10 pass from Brick Eleby, (Beau Fournet kick), 0:51

Third quarter

Cuero: Tyven Williams 33 run, (Fournet kick), 11:03

Wimberley: Marshall 44 pass from Tippie, 9:34

Wimberley: Juan Olmedo 3 run, (Olmero run) 0:25

Fourth quarter

Wimberley: Jaxon Watts 25 pass from Tippie, 8:39

Wimberley: Olmedo 3 run, 5:49

Team stats

 WimberleyCuero
  First downs 16 11
  Yards rushing 29-63  28-82
  Yards passing 257  87
  Passes 17-26-2-0 8-17-1-0
  Punts  3.90 5.137
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  3-2
  Penalty-yards  9-68 4-38

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Tycen Williams, 12-63, Breck Eleby, 9-17, Jackson Hardwick, 3-2, Cavan Smith, 3-(-2), Lucas Debord 1-2; Wimberley: Moses Wray, 10-33, Matthew Tippie, 4-(-22), Christian Marshall 1-(-7) Jaxon Watts, 1-5, Juan Olmendo, 10-66, Cole Schroeder, 3-(-12);

Passing -- Cuero: Eleby, 8-17-87-1-0; Wimberley: Tippie, 17-26-257-3-0;

Receiving -- Cuero: Lebron Johnson, 3-33, AJ Arroyo, 2-18, Exavier Durham, 2-33, Tycen Williams, 1-3; Wimberley: Marshall, 3-127, Watts, 9-100, Nathan Simpson, 3-28, Nash Elsner, 1-2;

