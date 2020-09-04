Wimberley 33, Cuero 17
|Wimberley
|7
|0
|14
|12
|--
|33
|Cuero
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
Wimberley: Christian Marshall 83 pass from Matthew Tippie, (Jack Bruner kick), 9:46
Second quarter
Cuero: Exavier Durham 10 pass from Brick Eleby, (Beau Fournet kick), 0:51
Third quarter
Cuero: Tyven Williams 33 run, (Fournet kick), 11:03
Wimberley: Marshall 44 pass from Tippie, 9:34
Wimberley: Juan Olmedo 3 run, (Olmero run) 0:25
Fourth quarter
Wimberley: Jaxon Watts 25 pass from Tippie, 8:39
Wimberley: Olmedo 3 run, 5:49
Team stats
|Wimberley
|Cuero
|First downs
|16
|11
|Yards rushing
|29-63
|28-82
|Yards passing
|257
|87
|Passes
|17-26-2-0
|8-17-1-0
|Punts
|3.90
|5.137
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|9-68
|4-38
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Tycen Williams, 12-63, Breck Eleby, 9-17, Jackson Hardwick, 3-2, Cavan Smith, 3-(-2), Lucas Debord 1-2; Wimberley: Moses Wray, 10-33, Matthew Tippie, 4-(-22), Christian Marshall 1-(-7) Jaxon Watts, 1-5, Juan Olmendo, 10-66, Cole Schroeder, 3-(-12);
Passing -- Cuero: Eleby, 8-17-87-1-0; Wimberley: Tippie, 17-26-257-3-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Lebron Johnson, 3-33, AJ Arroyo, 2-18, Exavier Durham, 2-33, Tycen Williams, 1-3; Wimberley: Marshall, 3-127, Watts, 9-100, Nathan Simpson, 3-28, Nash Elsner, 1-2;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.