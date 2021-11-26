Cuero 36, Wimberley 26
|Cuero
|0
|14
|15
|7
|--
|36
|Wimberley
|7
|6
|7
|6
|--
|26
First quarter
W: Ryan Shaw 13 pass from Cash McCollum (Jack Bruner kick good) 7:33
Second quarter
C: Tycen Williams 10 run (Harrison Crain kick good) 10:36
W: Bruner 33 FG 8:16
C: Zyler Jones 19 pass from Jerry Rossett (Crain kick good) 3:15
W: Bruner 44 FG 1:03
Third quarter
C: Sean Burks 5 run (Crain kick good) 7:31
W: Nathan Simpson 50 pas from Tyler Ross (Bruner kick good) 6:32
C: Williams 5 run (Rossett 2pt conversion) 0:51
Fourth quarter
W: Juan Olmedo 27 pass from McCollum (kick failed) 10:48
C: LeBron Johnson 31 pass from Rossett (Crain kick) 5:30
Team stats
|Cuero
|Wimberley
|First downs
|26
|12
|Yards rushing
|53-274
|21-99
|Yards passing
|223
|309
|Passes
|13-22-0
|16-27-1
|Punts
|1-54
|2-79
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-46
|7-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 26-176-2, Rossett 8-56, Jones 14-43, Burks 1-5-1, Exavier Durham 1-0, Team 3-(-6); Wimberley: Moses Wray 15-75, Ross 3-29, McCollum 3-(-5);
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 13-22-223-2-0; Wimberley: McCollum 15-26-252-2-1, Ross 1-2-50-1-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 6-77, Johnson 2-63-1, Jones 2-40-1, William 2-16; Wimberley: Olmedo 5-103-1, Shaw 4-64-1, Cayden Heatly 2-52, Wray 2-4, Simpson 3-67.
