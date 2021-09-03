Cuero 21, Wimberley 3

Cuero  13080 -- 21                    
Wimberley0300 -- 3                    

First quarter

C: Tycen Williams 5 run, pass failed, 7:52

C: Justice Belvin 41 run, Harrison Crane kick good, 2:28

Second quarter

W: Jack Bruner 33 FG, 1:50

Third quarter

C: Williams 72 run, 2pt conversion Williams good, 11:12

Team stats

 Cuero Wimberly  
  First downs 1511
  Yards rushing 27-187 35-194
  Yards passing 180 91
  Passes 8-16-1 10-22-2
  Punts 2-65 1-28
  Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-1
  Penalty-yards 4-25 9-100

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 12-132-2, Belvin 14-53-1, Zyler Jones 1-2; Wimberley: Moses Wray 18-131, Juan Olmedo 1-2, Chris Sehatte 5-10, Kerrick Lai 1-(-2), Cash McCollum 3-1;

Passing -- Cuero: Jerry Rossett 8-16-180-0-1; Wimberley: McCollum 6-12-31-0-2;

Receiving -- Cuero: Lebron Johnson 2-103, Williams 3-53, Exavier Durham 3-24; Wimberley: Wray 2-48, Nathan Simpson 1-7, Dylan Kincaid 1-7, Olmedo 4-11, Tru Couch 1-8, Ryan Shaw 1-10

