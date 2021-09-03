Cuero 21, Wimberley 3
|Cuero
|13
|0
|8
|0
|--
|21
|Wimberley
|0
|3
|0
|0
|--
|3
First quarter
C: Tycen Williams 5 run, pass failed, 7:52
C: Justice Belvin 41 run, Harrison Crane kick good, 2:28
Second quarter
W: Jack Bruner 33 FG, 1:50
Third quarter
C: Williams 72 run, 2pt conversion Williams good, 11:12
Team stats
|Cuero
|Wimberly
|First downs
|15
|11
|Yards rushing
|27-187
|35-194
|Yards passing
|180
|91
|Passes
|8-16-1
|10-22-2
|Punts
|2-65
|1-28
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-25
|9-100
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 12-132-2, Belvin 14-53-1, Zyler Jones 1-2; Wimberley: Moses Wray 18-131, Juan Olmedo 1-2, Chris Sehatte 5-10, Kerrick Lai 1-(-2), Cash McCollum 3-1;
Passing -- Cuero: Jerry Rossett 8-16-180-0-1; Wimberley: McCollum 6-12-31-0-2;
Receiving -- Cuero: Lebron Johnson 2-103, Williams 3-53, Exavier Durham 3-24; Wimberley: Wray 2-48, Nathan Simpson 1-7, Dylan Kincaid 1-7, Olmedo 4-11, Tru Couch 1-8, Ryan Shaw 1-10
