Cuero 28, Yoakum 12
|Yoakum
|8
|7
|0
|13
|--
|28
|Cuero
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
First quarter
Cuero: Tycen Williams 17 run (Jerry Rossett run), 3:34
Second quarter
Yoakum: Kadarius Price 25 pass from Cavan Smith (run failed), 9:22
Cuero: Exavier Durham 10 pass from Rossett (Harrison Crain kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
C: Tycen Williams 1 run (run failed), 11:46
C: Durham 38 pass from Rossett (Crain kick), 4:17
Y: Austin Sherrer 8 pass from Smith (run failed), 2:31
Team stats
|Cuero
|Yoakum
|First downs
|17
|9
|Yards rushing
|35-117
|33-145
|Yards passing
|165
|26
|Passes
|13-22-2-1
|4-11-2-0
|Punts
|39.5
|27.25
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|9-80
|8-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Tycen Williams 13-71-2, Exavier Durham 3-2, Jerry Rossett 3-5, Justice Belvin 10-32, Zyler Jones 5-11, Team 1-(-4); Yoakum: Cavan Smith 14-40, Jayden Jones 13-54, Qyion Williams 1-9, Javon Williams 2-29, Tyjuan Garza 1-4, Will Robbins 1-2, Ashton Douglas 1-7.
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 12-21-139-2-1, Tycen Williams 1-1-26-0-0; Yoakum: Smith 4-11-26-2-0.
Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 7-112-2, LeBron Johnson 4-41, Tycen Williams 1-5, AJ Arroyo 1-7; Yoakum: Kadarius Price 2-26-1, Smith 1-(-8), Austin Sherrer 1-8.
