East Bernard 27, Edna 10
|East Bernard
|0
|0
|7
|20
|--
|27
|Edna
|3
|7
|0
|0
|--
|10
First quarter:
Edna: Santiago Villanueva 20 FG
Second Quarter:
Edna: De’Qare Brown 9 TD Run (Extra Point, Villanueva)
Third Quarter:
East Bernard: Kobe Brown 50 TD Run (Extra Point, Ryan Morse)
Fourth Quarter:
East Bernard: Kobe Brown 10 TD Run (Extra Point, Morse)
East Bernard: Kobe Brown 22 TD Run (Extra Point, Morse)
East Bernard: Kobe Brown 42 Punt Return
Team stats
|East Bernard
|Edna
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|171
|178
|Yards passing
|58
|3
|Passes
|4-13-0-1
|1-6-0-0
|Punts
|6
|3
|Fumbles-lost
|0
|1
|Penalty-yards
|0
|1
