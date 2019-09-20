Football stats

East Bernard 27, Edna 10

East Bernard 00720 -- 27                    
Edna 3700 -- 10                    

First quarter:

Edna: Santiago Villanueva 20 FG

Second Quarter:

Edna: De’Qare Brown 9 TD Run (Extra Point, Villanueva)

Third Quarter:

East Bernard: Kobe Brown 50 TD Run (Extra Point, Ryan Morse)

Fourth Quarter:

East Bernard: Kobe Brown 10 TD Run (Extra Point, Morse)

East Bernard: Kobe Brown 22 TD Run (Extra Point, Morse)

East Bernard: Kobe Brown 42 Punt Return

Team stats

 East Bernard Edna 
  First downs xx xx
  Yards rushing171178
  Yards passing 58  3
  Passes4-13-0-11-6-0-0
  Punts63
  Fumbles-lost01
  Penalty-yards01
