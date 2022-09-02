Canyon 55, East 29
|Canyon
|7
|21
|21
|6
|--
|55
|East
|7
|7
|0
|15
|--
|29
First quarter
E: Ja'Carrien Giles 3-yard run (kick from Andres Pous good), 4:11
C: Eli Adams 5-yard receiving (kick from Owen Painter good), 2:07
Second quarter
C: Bron Farr 20-yard receiving (kick from Painter good), 10:44
C: Xavion Noland 18-yard receiving (kick from Painter good), 3:20
E: Giles 5-yard run (kick from Pous good), 2:33
C: Jacob Alcorta 3-yard run (kick from Painter good), 0:24
Third quarter
C: Noland 43-yard receiving (kick from Painter good), 9:45
C: Elias Gonzalez 5-yard run (kick from Painter good), 4:28
C: Noland 43-yard receiving (kick from Painter good), 0:16
Fourth quarter
E: Jadon Williams 4-yard run (2-point good), 9:31
C: Alcorta 5-yard run (2-point no good), 7:38
E: Collin Robles 28-yard receiving (kick from Pous good), 9:31
Team stats
|Canyon
|East
|First downs
|19
|17
|Yards rushing
|27-137
|36-231
|Yards passing
|428
|119
|Passes
|24-32-5-0
|12-28-1-0
|Punts
|0-0
|4-33.25
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|11-108
|8-83
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- C: Jacob Alcorta, 8-53-2, Deuce Adams, 6-31; Elias Gonzalez 3-8-1; E: Ja'Carrien Giles, 20-132-2; Jadon Williams 12-53; Jaden Williams 2-18
Passing -- C: Deuce Adams, 21-29-386-5-0; E: Jadon Williams 16-28-119-0-0;
Receiving -- C: Noland 8-193-3; Eli Adams 8-117-1; Farr 1-20-1 E: Bryson Ortega 4-40; Giles 3-28, Robles 1-28-1
