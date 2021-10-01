West 63, East 46
|East
|10
|22
|7
|7
|--
|46
|West
|22
|13
|18
|10
|--
|63
First quarter
E: Jadon Williams 77 run (Grantt Biles kick), 10:42
W: Braden Luedeker 6 run (Armando Rojas kick), 9:38
W: Kibreante Williams 8 run (Gavin Wartsbaugh run), 6:33
E: Biles 38 field goal, 1:49
W: K. Williams 3 run (Rojas kick), 1:05
Second quarter
E: J. Williams 32 pass to Caden Mosiek (Biles kick), 10:50
W: Luedeker 11 pass to Darrian Lacy (Wartsbaugh run failed), 9:03
E: Oryon Perry 2 run (Williams run good), 4:29
W: Luedeker 32 pass to Dion Green (Rojas kick good), 3:32
E: J. Williams 1 run (Biles kick), 00:00
Third quarter
W: Luedeker 1 run (Rojas kick blocked), 9:24
W: Luedeker 6 run (Wartsbaugh pass failed), 4:05
W: K. Williams 1 run (Wartsbaugh pass failed), 3:40
E: J. Williams 22 pass to Terrance Terrell (Biles kick), 2:11
Fourth quarter
W: Rojas 37 field goal, 11:52
E: J. Williams 12 pass to Thomas Vargas (Biles kick), 10:49
W: Green 9 run (Rojas kick), 4:43
Team stats
|East
|West
|First downs
|25
|33
|Yards rushing
|33-211
|39-181
|Yards passing
|298
|357
|Passes
|17-26-3-2
|21-31-2-0
|Punts
| 36.0
|0.0
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-2
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
| 12-95
|7-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Braden Luedeker 13-83-3, Dion Green 7-52-1, Kibreante Williams 18-45-3; East: Jadon Williams 21-172-2, Ja Carrien Giles 11-37, Oryon Perry 1-2-1;
Passing -- West: Luedeker 21-31-357-2-0; East: J. Williams 17-26-298-3-2;
Receiving -- West: Green 7-163-1, Darrian Lacy 7-95-1, Jeremiah Baldwin 3-57, D'Andre Fillmore 4-42; East: Terrance Terrell 6-106-1, Giles 3-67, Thomas Vargas 4-47-1, Bryson Ortega 3-46, Caden Mozisek 1-32-1.
