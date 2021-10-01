West 63, East 46

East  10 22 7  7   -- 46                     
West  22 13 18 10  -- 63                     

First quarter

E: Jadon Williams 77 run (Grantt Biles kick), 10:42

W: Braden Luedeker 6 run (Armando Rojas kick), 9:38

W: Kibreante Williams 8 run (Gavin Wartsbaugh run), 6:33

E: Biles 38 field goal, 1:49

W: K. Williams 3 run (Rojas kick), 1:05

Second quarter

E: J. Williams 32 pass to Caden Mosiek (Biles kick), 10:50

W: Luedeker 11 pass to Darrian Lacy (Wartsbaugh run failed), 9:03

E: Oryon Perry 2 run (Williams run good), 4:29

W: Luedeker 32 pass to Dion Green (Rojas kick good), 3:32

E: J. Williams 1 run (Biles kick), 00:00

Third quarter

W: Luedeker 1 run (Rojas kick blocked), 9:24

W: Luedeker 6 run (Wartsbaugh pass failed), 4:05

W: K. Williams 1 run (Wartsbaugh pass failed), 3:40

E: J. Williams 22 pass to Terrance Terrell (Biles kick), 2:11

Fourth quarter

W: Rojas 37 field goal, 11:52

E: J. Williams 12 pass to Thomas Vargas (Biles kick), 10:49

W: Green 9 run (Rojas kick), 4:43

Team stats

 East West  
  First downs 25 33
  Yards rushing 33-211 39-181
  Yards passing 298 357
  Passes 17-26-3-2 21-31-2-0
  Punts 36.0
 0.0
  Fumbles-lost 2-2
 1-0
  Penalty-yards  12-95
 7-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Braden Luedeker 13-83-3, Dion Green 7-52-1, Kibreante Williams 18-45-3; East: Jadon Williams 21-172-2, Ja Carrien Giles 11-37, Oryon Perry 1-2-1;

Passing -- West: Luedeker 21-31-357-2-0; East: J. Williams 17-26-298-3-2;

Receiving -- West: Green 7-163-1, Darrian Lacy 7-95-1, Jeremiah Baldwin 3-57, D'Andre Fillmore 4-42; East: Terrance Terrell 6-106-1, Giles 3-67, Thomas Vargas 4-47-1, Bryson Ortega 3-46, Caden Mozisek 1-32-1.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.