Edna 29, Caldwell 16

Edna7778 29 xx                     
Caldwell 03013 16 xx                     

First quarter

Edna: Logan Carroll 9 run (kick), 2:05

Second quarter

Edna: Javonte Seymore 1 run (kick), 10:42

Caldwell: Alex Arguello 20 FG, :01

Third quarter

Edna: Logan Long 1 run (kick), 7:21

Fourth quarter

Caldwell: Chris Carroll 16 run (kick), 8:33

Edna: L. Carroll 38 run (2 pt), 3:35

Cadlwell: Kyle Cunningham 10 run 1:40

Team stats

 Edna Caldwell
  First downs xx xx
  Yards rushing 41-289  28-178
  Yards passing 0 121
  Passes
 0-0-0-0
 12-19-0-0
  Punts  1.36 2.88
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  3-2
  Penalty-yards  4-31 6-70

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Javonte Seymore 20-87, 1 TD; D'Marcus Gardner 1-77; Logan Carroll 5-57, 2 TD's; Logan Long 6-36, 1 TD; Caldwell: Chis Carroll 12-92, 2 TD's; Kyle Cunningham 11-47, 1 TD;

Passing -- Edna: 0-0 Caldwell: Kyle Cunningham, 12-19-121-0-0;

Receiving -- Edna: 0 Caldwell: Logan Knesek 6-68; Larry Davis 3-14; Chris Carroll 1-14;

