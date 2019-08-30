Edna 29, Caldwell 16
|Edna
|7
|7
|7
|8
|29
|xx
|Caldwell
|0
|3
|0
|13
|16
|xx
First quarter
Edna: Logan Carroll 9 run (kick), 2:05
Second quarter
Edna: Javonte Seymore 1 run (kick), 10:42
Caldwell: Alex Arguello 20 FG, :01
Third quarter
Edna: Logan Long 1 run (kick), 7:21
Fourth quarter
Caldwell: Chris Carroll 16 run (kick), 8:33
Edna: L. Carroll 38 run (2 pt), 3:35
Cadlwell: Kyle Cunningham 10 run 1:40
Team stats
|Edna
|Caldwell
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|41-289
|28-178
|Yards passing
|0
|121
|Passes
|12-19-0-0
|Punts
|1.36
|2.88
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|4-31
|6-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Javonte Seymore 20-87, 1 TD; D'Marcus Gardner 1-77; Logan Carroll 5-57, 2 TD's; Logan Long 6-36, 1 TD; Caldwell: Chis Carroll 12-92, 2 TD's; Kyle Cunningham 11-47, 1 TD;
Passing -- Edna: 0-0 Caldwell: Kyle Cunningham, 12-19-121-0-0;
Receiving -- Edna: 0 Caldwell: Logan Knesek 6-68; Larry Davis 3-14; Chris Carroll 1-14;
