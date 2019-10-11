Hallettsville 35, Edna 14
|Edna
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
|Hallettsville
|6
|0
|14
|14
|--
|35
First quarter
E - D’Marcus Gardner 50 run (Malachi Brigham kick) 3:22
H - Deven Wood 56 pass from Lane Linhart (kick blocked) 1:12
Second quarter
E - De’Qare Brown 4 run (Santiago Villanueva kick) 5:38
Third quarter
H - Jonathon Brooks 48 run (Linhart pass to Bowen Higgins) 7:34
H - Ty Gerke 57 pass from Linhart (Chase Janak kick) 3:23
Fourth quarter
H - Travis Matula 57 pass from Linhart (kick failed) 8:19
H - Brooks 34 run (kick failed) 5:31
H - Safety 4:32
Team stats
|Edna
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|9
|12
|Yards rushing
|38-229
|29-159
|Yards passing
|0
|196
|Passes
|0-6-1
|6-13-0
|Punts
|5-34.8
|4-43.7
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|11-126
|5-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Gardner 7-122, Logan Carroll 10-37, Brown 8-37, Javonte Seymore 8-27, Long 6-7; Hallettsville: Brooks 15-139, Linhart 9-31, Micah Greenwell 2-1, Matula 3-(-4)
Passing -- Edna: Logan Long 0-5-1, Carroll 0-1-0; Hallettsville: Linhart 6-12-0, Brooks 0-1-0
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek 2-26, Deven Wood 1-57, Ty Gerke 1-57, Matula 1-57, Brooks 1-0
