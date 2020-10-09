Edna 49, Aransas Pass 7
|Edna
|21
|14
|14
|0
|--
|49
|Aransas Pass
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
E: Cameron Thornton kickoff return 80 (kick good) 12:00
E: Michael Salazar 1 run, (kick good) 8:57
E: Jaiden Clay 57 pass to Joshua Muncrief (kick good) 7:43
AP: 8 run (kick good) 2:37
Second quarter
E: De'qare Brown 2 run (kick good) 6:01
E: Dawson Kallus 17 run (kick good) 3:14
Third quarter
E: Clay 5 pass to Layton Ressman (kick good) 8:44
E: Clay 14 run (kick good) 0:47
Team stats
|Edna
|Aransas Pass
|First downs
|16
|9
|Yards rushing
|29-201
|37-129
|Yards passing
|161
|38
|Passes
|7-9-0
|4-15-0
|Punts
|3-33
|3-40
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-41
|1-3
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford 5-33, Clay 5-40-1, Cayden Tipton 1-3, Brown 2-3-1, Kallus 2-27-1, Salazar 4-34-1, Jacob Clay 1-3; Aransas Pass: Davila 20-71, Smith 10-48, Leal 2-5, Acosta 5-5;
Passing -- Edna: Jaiden Clay 7-9-161-2-0; Aransas Pass: Leal 2-13-7-0-0, Davila 1-1-30-1-0, Trevino 1-1-2-0-0;
Receiving -- Edna: Thornton 2-30, Muncrief 3-851, Ressman 2-46-1; Aransas Pass: Trevino 2-30-1, Hernandez 1-7, Davila 1-1
