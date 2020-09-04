Bay City 41, Edna 11

Edna  380 -- 11                    
Bay City10 2137 -- 41                    

First quarter

BC-Declan O’Neal 30 field goal, 9:09

BC-Ray Bibbins 21 pass from Avery Smith (O’Neal kick), 3:42

Second quarter

BC-Ky’Adrian Green 4 pass from Av. Smith (O’Neal kick), 11:53

E-Santiago Villanueva 30 field goal, 9:01

BC-Bibbins 49 pass from Av. Smith (O’Neal kick), 3:55

BC-Davieyon Curtis 8 run (O’Neal kick), 1:51

Third quarter

BC-O’Neal 35 field goal, 4:50

E-Layton Ressman 1 run (Michael Salazar pass from Ressman), 0:43

Fourth quarter

BC-Av. Smith 9 run (O’Neal kick), 2:22

Team stats

 Edna Bay City 
  First downs 8 19
  Yards rushing 30-101  40-232
  Yards passing 68  178
  Passes 6-20-0 8-21-0
  Punts 7-239 5-166
  Fumbles-lost 3-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards 3-25 13-110

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford 15-64, Layton Ressman 8-21 1 TD, De’Qare Brown 3-15, Michael Salazar 3-13; Bay City: Avery Smith 21-158 1 TD. Davieyon Curtis 15-85 1 TD, Ray Bibbins 2-(-1)

Passing -- Edna: Ressman 6-19-68-0-0, Jaiden Clay 0-1-0-0-0; Bay City: Av. Smith 7-20-147-3-0, Jamorrious Abbott 1-1-37-0-0;

Receiving -- Edna: Cameron Thornton 2-15, Kaleb Rodas 1-37, Salazar 1-15; Bay City: Ray Bibbins 2-65 2 TDs, Jaiden Luera 1-42, Amarion Holman 1-37, Cam’ron Helms 1-22, O’Dedrick Morgan 1-5, Ky’Adrian Green 1-4 1 TD, Curtis 1-(-2).

