Bay City 41, Edna 11
|Edna
|0
|3
|8
|0
|--
|11
|Bay City
|10
|21
|3
|7
|--
|41
First quarter
BC-Declan O’Neal 30 field goal, 9:09
BC-Ray Bibbins 21 pass from Avery Smith (O’Neal kick), 3:42
Second quarter
BC-Ky’Adrian Green 4 pass from Av. Smith (O’Neal kick), 11:53
E-Santiago Villanueva 30 field goal, 9:01
BC-Bibbins 49 pass from Av. Smith (O’Neal kick), 3:55
BC-Davieyon Curtis 8 run (O’Neal kick), 1:51
Third quarter
BC-O’Neal 35 field goal, 4:50
E-Layton Ressman 1 run (Michael Salazar pass from Ressman), 0:43
Fourth quarter
BC-Av. Smith 9 run (O’Neal kick), 2:22
Team stats
|Edna
|Bay City
|First downs
|8
|19
|Yards rushing
|30-101
|40-232
|Yards passing
|68
|178
|Passes
|6-20-0
|8-21-0
|Punts
|7-239
|5-166
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-25
|13-110
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford 15-64, Layton Ressman 8-21 1 TD, De’Qare Brown 3-15, Michael Salazar 3-13; Bay City: Avery Smith 21-158 1 TD. Davieyon Curtis 15-85 1 TD, Ray Bibbins 2-(-1)
Passing -- Edna: Ressman 6-19-68-0-0, Jaiden Clay 0-1-0-0-0; Bay City: Av. Smith 7-20-147-3-0, Jamorrious Abbott 1-1-37-0-0;
Receiving -- Edna: Cameron Thornton 2-15, Kaleb Rodas 1-37, Salazar 1-15; Bay City: Ray Bibbins 2-65 2 TDs, Jaiden Luera 1-42, Amarion Holman 1-37, Cam’ron Helms 1-22, O’Dedrick Morgan 1-5, Ky’Adrian Green 1-4 1 TD, Curtis 1-(-2).
