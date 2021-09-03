Edna 31, Bay City 13
|Edna
|7
|6
|18
|0
|--
|31
|Bay City
|0
|7
|6
|0
|--
|13
First quarter
E: Dreydan Ashford 2 run, kick good, 9:04
Second quarter
E: Michael Salazar 1 run, kick failed, 6:56
BC: Jamorrious Abbott 49 pass to David Perez, Juan Chavez kick good, 2:42
Third quarter
E: Jaiden Clay 38 pass to Joshua Muncrief, Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick good, 9:56
BC: Jada Andrews 84 run, Chavez kick good, 9:34
E: Ashford 43 run, 2pt conversion failed, 6:52
E: Kade Rodas 2 run, kick failed, 1:40
Team stats
|Edna
|Bay City
|First downs
|14
|8
|Yards rushing
|21-189
|31-178
|Yards passing
|176
|74
|Passes
|13-18-1
|7-15-0
|Punts
|2-42
|5-35
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-55
|6-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Ashford 11-97-2, Clay 2-30, Salazar 2-3-1, Rodas 5-66-1, Harrison Smiga 1-(-7); Bay City: Abbott 5-10, Andrews 18-164-1, Joel Davalos 7-4, Ayden Smith 1-0;
Passing -- Edna: Clay 13-18-176-1-1; Bay City: Abbott 1-4-49-0-1, Davalos 6-11-25-0-0;
Receiving -- Edna: Cameron Thornton 2-21, Ashford 1-(-9), Muncrief 6-83-1, Clay 1-7, Denzial Edwards 1-19, Layton Ressman 1-41, Jaykub Reyes 1-14; Bay City: Andrews 2-13, Davalos 1-(-6), Jones 1-9, Perez 3-58-1.
