Edna 27, Bay City 21
|Edna
|0
|15
|0
|12
|--
|27
|Bay City
|8
|6
|0
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
BC - Ayden Smith 9 run (Smith run), 1:06
Second quarter
E-Safety. Bay City snapped the ball out of the end zone, 6:47
E-Floyd Ragston 10 pass from Jaiden Clay (Landry Sample kick), 6:38
BC-Smith 8 run (bad snap), 4:59
E-Ragston 97 pass from Clay (pass failed), 0:36
Fourth quarter
E-Sample 33 field goal, 10:00
E-Dreydan Ashford 43 run (Sample kick)
E-Sample 23 field goal, 3:17
BC-David Perez 29 pass from Alex Estrada (Victor Morales kick), 1:43
Team stats
|Edna
|Bay City
|First downs
|12
|13
|Yards rushing
|30-136
|27-72
|Yards passing
|217
|216
|Passes
|12-25-1
|10-22-3
|Punts
|6-197
|3-110
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-88
|13-74
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Kade Rodas 10-67, Ashford 5-47-1, Clay 15-22; Bay City: Jada Andrews 9-39, Smith 4-19 2 TD, Alex Estrada 9-14, Paris Fox 2-10, Brice Turner 2-(-2), Team 1-(-8);
Passing -- Edna: Clay 12-25-217-2-1; Bay City: Estrada 10-21-216-1-2, Andrews 0-1-0-0-1;
Receiving -- Edna: Ragston 7-156-2, Kaleb Rodas 2-74, Kade Rodas 1-(-1), Kevin Robinson 1-(-2); Bay City: Perez 4-87-1, Jamerian Knoxon 4-62, Andrews 1-36, Fox 1-31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.