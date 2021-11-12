Edna 67, Bishop 21
|Bishop
|7
|14
|0
|0
|--
|21
|Edna
|36
|21
|7
|3
|--
|67
First quarter
E-Denzial Edwards 80 kickoff return (Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick), 11:47
E-Kade Rodas 45 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 9:36
B-Jace Wilson 97 pass from Manny Pina (Waylon Fugate kick), 4:51
E-Dreydan Ashford 12 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 2:34
E-Jaiden Clay 12 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 2:34
E-Cameron Thornton 17 pass from Clay (Harrison Smiga run), 1:27
Second quarter
E-Rodas 11 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 8:52
B-Wilson 11 pass from Pina (Fugate kick), 6:47
E-Joshua Muncrief 32 pass from Clay (Villeda-Segundo kick), 2:58
E-Clay 47 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 2:29
B-Wilson 87 pass from Pina (Fugate kick), 0:41
Third quarter
E-Clay 1 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 8:09
Fourth quarter
E-Villeda-Segundo 34 field goal, 9:24
Team stats
|Bishop
|Edna
|First downs
|7
|24
|Yards rushing
|17-27
|33-253
|Yards passing
|262
|172
|Passes
|9-23-3-3
|14-17-2-1
|Punts
|28
|--
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-31
|10-105
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bishop, Isaiah Rodriguez 11-19, Manny Pelagio 1-17, Jayden Delagarza 1-5, Manny Pina 3-2, Team 1-(-16). Edna, Dreydan Ashford 6-89 TD, Kade Rodas 3-69 2 TDs, Jaiden Clay 6-53 TD, Marcus Robinson 5-32, Michael Salazar 6-18, Braylen Harris 4-7, Team 3-(-15).
Passing -- Bishop, Pina 9-23-3 3 TDs. Edna, Clay 13-16-1 141 2 TDs, Harris 1-1-0 31.
Receiving -- Bishop, Jace Wilson 5-208 3 TDs, Aaron Carillo 2-9, Delagarza 1-38, Sean Garza 1-7. Edna, Layton Ressman 3-46, Joshua Muncrief 3-42 TD, Cameron Thornton 3-35 TD, Kevin Robinson 2-41, Salazar 1-8.
