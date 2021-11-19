Edna 48, Blanco 12
|Edna
|7
|27
|7
|7
|--
|48
|Blanco
|0
|12
|0
|0
|--
|12
First quarter
E: Kade Rodas 17 run (Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick good) 8:27
Second quarter
E: Cameron Thornton 7 pass from Jaiden Clay (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 10:29
E: Dreydan Ashford 68 run (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 9:47
B: Cameron Anderson 65 run (kick failed) 2:46
E: Clay 1 run (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 1:24
E: Clay 27 run (kick failed) 0:33
B: Cody Cross 15 pass from Anderson (2pt conversion failed) 0:00
Third quarter
E: Layton Ressman 70 pass from Clay (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 9:21
Fourth quarter
E: Clay 48 run (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 9:13
Team stats
|Edna
|Blanco
|First downs
|18
|12
|Yards rushing
|40-285
|23-99
|Yards passing
|239
|176
|Passes
|13-19-0
|10-24-4
|Punts
|1-17
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|10-89
|1-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Ashford 21-168-1, Clay 12-95-3, Rodas 6-17-1, Michael Salazar 1-6; Blanco: Anderson 7-48-1, Nathan Tomlinson 7-45, Cross 4-10, Ashton Ortiz 3-6, Carson Smith 2-(-6);
Passing -- Edna: Clay 13-19-239-2-0; Blanco: Anderson 10-23-176-1-3, Devin Newsome 0-1-0-0-1;
Receiving -- Edna: Ressman 5-124-1, Joshua Muncrief 4-94, Thornton 3-13-1, Rodas 1-8; Blanco: Cross 6-157-1, Smtih 1-13, Ortiz 2-3, Preston Guinn 1-3;
