Edna 48, Blanco 12

Edna7277 -- 48                     
Blanco012 00 -- 12                    

First quarter

E: Kade Rodas 17 run (Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick good) 8:27

Second quarter

E: Cameron Thornton 7 pass from Jaiden Clay (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 10:29

E: Dreydan Ashford 68 run (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 9:47

B: Cameron Anderson 65 run (kick failed) 2:46

E: Clay 1 run (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 1:24

E: Clay 27 run (kick failed) 0:33

B: Cody Cross 15 pass from Anderson (2pt conversion failed) 0:00

Third quarter

E: Layton Ressman 70 pass from Clay (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 9:21

Fourth quarter

E: Clay 48 run (Villeda-Segundo kick good) 9:13

Team stats

  Edna Blanco  
  First downs 18 12
  Yards rushing 40-285 23-99
  Yards passing 239 176
  Passes 13-19-0  10-24-4 
  Punts 1-17 0-0
  Fumbles-lost 0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards 10-89 1-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Ashford 21-168-1, Clay 12-95-3, Rodas 6-17-1, Michael Salazar 1-6; Blanco: Anderson 7-48-1, Nathan Tomlinson 7-45, Cross 4-10, Ashton Ortiz 3-6, Carson Smith 2-(-6);

Passing -- Edna: Clay 13-19-239-2-0; Blanco: Anderson 10-23-176-1-3, Devin Newsome 0-1-0-0-1;

Receiving -- Edna: Ressman 5-124-1, Joshua Muncrief 4-94, Thornton 3-13-1, Rodas 1-8; Blanco: Cross 6-157-1, Smtih 1-13, Ortiz 2-3, Preston Guinn 1-3;

