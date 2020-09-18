Columbus 42, Edna 3
|Columbus
|8
|21
|6
|7
|--
|42
|Edna
|0
|3
|0
|0
|--
|3
First quarter
C: Woods 14 run, 2pt conversion good, 6:00
Second quarter
C: Upton 45 punt return, kick good, 10:00
E: Villabueva 48 field goal good, 6:52
C: Woods 68 run, kick good, 5:48
C: Thomas 25 pass to Wilson, kick good, 1:28
Third quarter
C: Hurd 6 un, kick failed, 5:44
Fourth quarter
C: Thomas 41 pass to Wilson, kick good, 10:30
Team stats
|Edna
|Columbus
|First downs
|8
|19
|Yards rushing
|26-73
|44-254
|Yards passing
|115
|129
|Passes
|8-21-1
|9-18-0
|Punts
|3-33
|3-45
|Fumbles-lost
|5-5
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-35
|4-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Ashford 8-42, Ressman 7-1, Clay 10-30, Brown 1-0; Columbus: Hurd 14-103-2, Woods 11-30-2, Thomas 7-13, Johnson 11-34
Passing -- Edna: Ressman 5-11-47-0-1, Clay 3-10-68-0-0; Columbus: Thomas 9-18-129-2-0
Receiving -- Edna: Villanueva 3-25, Muncrief 1-22, Howell 2-5, Ressman 2-63; Columbus: Wilson 6-96-2, Wray 3-33
