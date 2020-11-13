Edna 24, Corpus Christi London 21

Corpus Christi London70140 -- 21                    
Edna 140010 -- 24                    

First quarter

Edna: Dawson Kallus 3 run, (Santiago Villanueva kick), 10:18

Corpus Christi London: Donyae Castaneda 5 run, (Noah Pebbles kick), 4:42

Edna: De'Qare Brown 19 run, (Villanueva kick), 0:02

Second quarter

Third quarter

Corpus Christi London: Ty Leonard 26 yard pass to Castaneda, (Pebbles kick), 8:59

Corpus Christi London: Leonard 17 yard pass to Pierson Cazales, (Pebbles kick), 2:04

Fourth quarter

Edna: Kallus 30 run, (Villanueva kick), 8:13

Edna: Villanueva 28 yard field goal, 0:07

Team stats

 EdnaLondon
  First downs7 13
  Yards rushing23-17729-116
  Yards passing 118  141
  Passes 6-16-0-0 19-30-2-0
  Punts  47 28.7
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  3-3
  Penalty-yards  3-30 6-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford, 8-107, Dawson Kallus, 6-55, De'Qare Brown, 3-30, Jaiden Clay, 3-(-6), Michael Salazar, 2-(-2); Corpus Christi London: Ty Leonard, 21-81, Donyae Castaneda, 4-20, Mason Arispe, 2-2, Jackson Gee 1-8, Ace Navarijo 1-5

Passing -- Edna: Clay, 6-16-118-0-0; Corpus Christi London: Leonard, 19-30-147-2-0

Receiving -- Edna: Joshua Muncrief, 3-82, Layton Ressman, 1-20, Cameron Thornton 1-9, Brown 1-7; Corpus Christi London: Castaneda 4-55, Pierson Cazales 4-36, Navarijo, 4-26, Gee, 4-13, Corbin Egebrecht 2-6, Mason Jacob, 1-5

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.