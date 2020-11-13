Edna 24, Corpus Christi London 21
|Corpus Christi London
|7
|0
|14
|0
|--
|21
|Edna
|14
|0
|0
|10
|--
|24
First quarter
Edna: Dawson Kallus 3 run, (Santiago Villanueva kick), 10:18
Corpus Christi London: Donyae Castaneda 5 run, (Noah Pebbles kick), 4:42
Edna: De'Qare Brown 19 run, (Villanueva kick), 0:02
Second quarter
Third quarter
Corpus Christi London: Ty Leonard 26 yard pass to Castaneda, (Pebbles kick), 8:59
Corpus Christi London: Leonard 17 yard pass to Pierson Cazales, (Pebbles kick), 2:04
Fourth quarter
Edna: Kallus 30 run, (Villanueva kick), 8:13
Edna: Villanueva 28 yard field goal, 0:07
Team stats
|Edna
|London
|First downs
|7
|13
|Yards rushing
|23-177
|29-116
|Yards passing
|118
|141
|Passes
|6-16-0-0
|19-30-2-0
|Punts
|47
|28.7
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|3-30
|6-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford, 8-107, Dawson Kallus, 6-55, De'Qare Brown, 3-30, Jaiden Clay, 3-(-6), Michael Salazar, 2-(-2); Corpus Christi London: Ty Leonard, 21-81, Donyae Castaneda, 4-20, Mason Arispe, 2-2, Jackson Gee 1-8, Ace Navarijo 1-5
Passing -- Edna: Clay, 6-16-118-0-0; Corpus Christi London: Leonard, 19-30-147-2-0
Receiving -- Edna: Joshua Muncrief, 3-82, Layton Ressman, 1-20, Cameron Thornton 1-9, Brown 1-7; Corpus Christi London: Castaneda 4-55, Pierson Cazales 4-36, Navarijo, 4-26, Gee, 4-13, Corbin Egebrecht 2-6, Mason Jacob, 1-5
