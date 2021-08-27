Edna 24, East Bernard 7

East Bernard  0  7   -- 7                     
Edna 7 14  -- 24                     

First quarter

Edna: Jaiden Clay 12-yard pass to Layton Ressman, (Geovani Villeda-Segundo Kick), 1:45

Second quarter

Edna: Clay 75-yard pass to Dreydan Ashford (Villeda-Segundo Kick), 9:28

Edna: Clay 49-yard run (Villeda-Segundo Kick), 3:18

Fourth quarter

East Bernard: Dallas Novicke 38-yard run (Cristian Ruiz), 8:07

Edna: Villeda-Segundo 43-yard field goal, 5:07

Team stats

 East Bernard Edna  
  First downs 7 16
  Yards rushing 29-90  34-290
  Yards passing 77  151
  Passes 7-16-0-0 7-15-2-1
  Punts  5.36 1.41
  Fumbles-lost  6-1  1-0
  Penalty-yards  5-40 9-85

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Jaiden Clay, 11-158-1, Dreydan Ashford, 14-84; East Bernard: Dallas Novicke, 10-73-1, Blake Jedlicka, 7-10;

Passing -- Edna: Jaiden Clay, 7-15-151-2-1; East Bernard: Dallas Novicke, 7-16-77-0-0;

Receiving -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford, 1-75-1, Denzial Edwards, 2-33, Layton Ressman, 2-19-1; East Bernard: Caleb Magness, 5-78, Braydon Lemos, 1-1;

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.