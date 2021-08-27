Edna 24, East Bernard 7
|East Bernard
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Edna
|7
|14
|0
|3
|--
|24
First quarter
Edna: Jaiden Clay 12-yard pass to Layton Ressman, (Geovani Villeda-Segundo Kick), 1:45
Second quarter
Edna: Clay 75-yard pass to Dreydan Ashford (Villeda-Segundo Kick), 9:28
Edna: Clay 49-yard run (Villeda-Segundo Kick), 3:18
Fourth quarter
East Bernard: Dallas Novicke 38-yard run (Cristian Ruiz), 8:07
Edna: Villeda-Segundo 43-yard field goal, 5:07
Team stats
|East Bernard
|Edna
|First downs
|7
|16
|Yards rushing
|29-90
|34-290
|Yards passing
|77
|151
|Passes
|7-16-0-0
|7-15-2-1
|Punts
|5.36
|1.41
|Fumbles-lost
|6-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-40
|9-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Jaiden Clay, 11-158-1, Dreydan Ashford, 14-84; East Bernard: Dallas Novicke, 10-73-1, Blake Jedlicka, 7-10;
Passing -- Edna: Jaiden Clay, 7-15-151-2-1; East Bernard: Dallas Novicke, 7-16-77-0-0;
Receiving -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford, 1-75-1, Denzial Edwards, 2-33, Layton Ressman, 2-19-1; East Bernard: Caleb Magness, 5-78, Braydon Lemos, 1-1;
