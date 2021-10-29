Edna 26, Industrial 16

Industrial  16 00  0   -- 16                     
Edna  -- 26                     

First quarter

I: Ashton Garza 8 pass to Clearance Hosey (Rider Ulloa kick), 1:57

E: Jaiden Clay 44 pass to Cameron Thornton (Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick blocked), 0:42

I: Jackson Fluitt blocked PAT return, 0:42

I: Garza 73 pass to Kaleb Figirova (Ulloa kick), 00:00

Second quarter

E: Kade Rodas 4 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 1:35

Third quarter

E: Rodas 3 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 4:14

Fourth quarter

E: Rodas 9 run (Villeda-Segundo kick blocked), 8:34

Team stats

 Industrial Edna  
  First downs 14 15
  Yards rushing 28-45 32-100
  Yards passing 177 181
  Passes 14-32-2-1 8-14-1-1
  Punts  24.2
 36.3
  Fumbles-lost  2-1
  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-50
 9-80

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- E: Dreydan Ashford 13-47, Kade Rodas 8-41-3, Layton Ressman 1-7, Jaiden Clay 10-5; I: Matthew Davis 3-20, Clearance Hosey 8-16, Ashton Garza 9-14, Brock Duarte 6-12, Kaleb Figirova 2-(-17);

Passing -- E: Clay 8-14-181-1-1; I: Garza 14-29-177-2-1, Davis 0-3-0-0-0

Receiving -- E: Joshua Muncrief 3-77, Cameron Thornton 3-60-1, Ressman 1-34, Kaleb Rodas 1-10; I: Figirova 5-118-1, Kade Kubecka 3-26, Hosey 5-25-1, Davis 1-8; 

