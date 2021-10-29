Edna 26, Industrial 16
|Industrial
|16
|0
|0
|0
|--
|16
|Edna
|6
|7
|7
|6
|--
|26
First quarter
I: Ashton Garza 8 pass to Clearance Hosey (Rider Ulloa kick), 1:57
E: Jaiden Clay 44 pass to Cameron Thornton (Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick blocked), 0:42
I: Jackson Fluitt blocked PAT return, 0:42
I: Garza 73 pass to Kaleb Figirova (Ulloa kick), 00:00
Second quarter
E: Kade Rodas 4 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 1:35
Third quarter
E: Rodas 3 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 4:14
Fourth quarter
E: Rodas 9 run (Villeda-Segundo kick blocked), 8:34
Team stats
|Industrial
|Edna
|First downs
|14
|15
|Yards rushing
|28-45
|32-100
|Yards passing
|177
|181
|Passes
|14-32-2-1
|8-14-1-1
|Punts
| 24.2
|36.3
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
| 4-50
|9-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- E: Dreydan Ashford 13-47, Kade Rodas 8-41-3, Layton Ressman 1-7, Jaiden Clay 10-5; I: Matthew Davis 3-20, Clearance Hosey 8-16, Ashton Garza 9-14, Brock Duarte 6-12, Kaleb Figirova 2-(-17);
Passing -- E: Clay 8-14-181-1-1; I: Garza 14-29-177-2-1, Davis 0-3-0-0-0
Receiving -- E: Joshua Muncrief 3-77, Cameron Thornton 3-60-1, Ressman 1-34, Kaleb Rodas 1-10; I: Figirova 5-118-1, Kade Kubecka 3-26, Hosey 5-25-1, Davis 1-8;
