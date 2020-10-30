Industrial 38, Edna 14
|Edna
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Industrial
|2
|15
|7
|14
|--
|38
First quarter
I: Devin Barr safety tackle 9:18
Second quarter
E: Jaiden Clay 4 yard run (Santiago Villanueva Kick) 10:54
I: Clearence Hosey 22 yard run (2pt conv. Matthew Davis pass to Barr) 8:32
I: Davis 7 yard pass to Mason Roe (Rider Ulloa kick) 0:14
Third quarter
I: Davis 80 yard run (Ulloa kick) 5:29
Fourth quarter
I: Davis 44 yard pass to Barr (Ulloa kick) 11:46
E: Kolton Graham 94 yard kickoff return (Villanueva kick) 11:24
I: Clay Martin 1 yard run (Ulloa kick) 4:27
Team stats
|Edna
|Industrial
|First downs
|7
|14
|Yards rushing
|23-4
|48-399
|Yards passing
|159
|117
|Passes
|7-19-1
|7-13-0
|Punts
|35
|32
|Fumbles-lost
|6-3
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|7-46
|10-95
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Clay 17-21-1; Industrial: Davis 16-238-2, Martin 22-82-1;
Passing -- Edna: Clay 7-19-159-0-1; Industrial: Davis 7-13-159-1-0;
Receiving -- Edna: Joshua Moncrief 3-60; Industrial: Barr 4-75-1;
