Jourdanton 42, Edna 28
|Edna
|6
|0
|8
|14
|--
|28
|Jourdanton
|14
|21
|7
|0
|--
|42
First quarter
Jourdanton: Payton Gonzales 35 pass from Cole Andrus, (Jarel Lilly kick), 9:58
Jourdanton: Colton Schuchart 59 pass from Andrus, (Lilly kick), 7:39
Edna: Dawson Kallus 22 run, (kick failed), 4:01
Second quarter
Jourdanton: Gonzales 10 run, (Lilly kick), 11:52
Jourdanton: Juan Lerma 20 run, (Lilly kick), 7:55
Jourdanton: Luke Tapp 5 pass from Andrus, (Lilly kick), 1:28
Third quarter
Edna: Santiago Villanueva 15 pass from Jaiden Clay, (Clay run), 7:19
Jourdanton: Tapp 55 pass from Andrus, (Lilly kick), 6:04
Fourth quarter
Edna: De'Qare Brown 53 pass from Joshua Muncrief, (Villanueva kick), 11:46
Edna: Muncrief 19 pass from Clay, (Villanueva kick), 2:35
Team stats
|Edna
|Jourdanton
|First downs
|12
|27
|Yards rushing
|25-95
|33-124
|Yards passing
|235
|407
|Passes
|9-26-3-1
|27-42-4-1
|Punts
|4-160
|2-63
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|2-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Dawson Kallus 7-50, Dreydan Ashford 3-22, Jaiden Clay 8-14, Jacob Clay 1-7, De'Qare Brown 5-2, Michael Salazar 1-0; Jourdanton: Juan Lerma 13-77, Nick Cordova 7-18, Aidan Borth 4-16, Diego Vasquez 2-14, Payton Gonzales 1-10, Cole Andrus 4-(-4), Team 2-(-7)
Passing -- Edna: Jaiden Clay, 8-25-182-2-1, Joshua Muncrief, 1-1-53-1-0; Jourdanton: Andrus, 27-42-407-4-1
Receiving -- Edna: Santiago Villanueva 3-65, Muncrief 2-35, Ashford 1-67, Brown 1-53, Hunter Howell 1-9, Cameron Thornton 1-6; Jourdanton: Jarel Lilly 8-140, Luke Tapp, 8-110; Cordova 4-19; Payton Gonzales 3-53, Clyde Schuchart 2-16, Colton Schuchart 1-59, Brett Berg 1-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.