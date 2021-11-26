Lago Vista 33, Edna 29
|Edna
|7
|8
|0
|14
|--
|29
|Lago Vista
|6
|6
|7
|14
|--
|33
First quarter
LV: Logan Parsons 32 run (kick failed)
E: Jaiden Clay 55 pass to Cameron Thornton (Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick)
Second quarter
LV: Parsons 83 run (kick failed)
E: Clay 5 pass to Layton Ressman (Clay pass to Kevin Robinson)
Third quarter
LV: Bowen Stobb 10 pass to Ethan Helton (kick)
Fourth quarter
E: Clay 2 run (Villeda-Segundo kick)
LV: David Garcia 1 run (kick)
E: Kade Rodas 6 run (Villeda-Segundo kick)
LV: Stobb 13 pass to Ryder Phillips (kick)
Team stats
|Edna
|Lago Vista
|First downs
|17
|16
|Yards rushing
|44-181
|39-245
|Yards passing
|131
|150
|Passes
|9-20-2-0
|10-17-2-2
|Punts
|--
|--
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|0-0
|0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford 11-32, Jaiden Clay 20-79-1, Kade Rodas 13-70-1; Lago Vista: Logan Parsons 22-194-2, Bowen Stobb 9-44, David Garcia 8-7-1.
Passing -- Edna: Clay 9-20-131-2-0; Lago Vista: Stobb 10-17-150-2-2.
Receiving -- Edna: Joshua Muncrief 5-59, Cameron Thornton 2-64-1, Layton Ressman 1-5-1, Kevin Robinson 1-3; Lago Vista: Gavin Hester 1-6, Berend Kahlden 1-11, Ethan Helton 6-113-1, Parsons 1-7, Ryder Phillips 1-13-1.
