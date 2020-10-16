Edna 40, Mathis 20
|Enda
|17
|3
|13
|7
|--
|40
|Mathis
|0
|20
|0
|0
|--
|20
First quarter
E: Jaiden Clay 2 run (kick good) 8:46
E: Santiago Villanueva 37 FG 3:11
E: Dawson Kallus 7 run (kick good) 0:41
Second quarter
E: Villanueva 28 FG 10:21
M: Garcia 68 run (kick good) 8:48
M: Rodriguez 34 pass from Alvarado (kick good)
M: Rodriguez 56 pass from Alvarado (kick good)
Third quarter
E: Dreydan Ashford 53 run (kick good) 11:49
E: Clay 3 run (kick good) 1:24
Team stats
|Edna
|Mathis
|First downs
|15
|12
|Yards rushing
|34-253
|40-162
|Yards passing
|152
|172
|Passes
|7-23-1
|8-21-2
|Punts
|1-37
|4-12
|Fumbles-lost
|n/a
|n/a
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|6-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Ashford 10-120-1, Clay 13-51-3, Cameron Thorton 1-25, Michael Salazar 2-8, Kallus 4-31-1, De'qare Brown 4-18; Mathis: Garcia 20-130-1, Alvarado 17-30, Perez 2-1, Ybarra 1-1;
Passing -- Edna: Clay 7-23-152-0-1; Mathis: Alvarado 8-21-172-2-2;
Receiving -- Edna: Joshua Muncrief 3-82, Layton Ressman 1-2, Edwards 1-13, Hunter Howell 1-46, Thornton 1-9; Mathis: Rivas 3-27, Ybarra 2-41, Rodriguez 3-104-2;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.