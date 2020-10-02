Edna 36, Orange Grove 14
|Edna
|13
|13
|10
|0
|--
|36
|Orange Grove
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
E: Ashford 6 run (kick failed) 3:35
E: Ashford 88 run (kick good) 1:13
Second quarter
OG: Marsh 5 pass to Eulenfield (kick good) 10:18
E: Thornton 1 run (kick failed) 7:40
OG: Marsh 1 run (kick good) 5:08
E: Clay 23 pass to Ressman (kick good) 1:17
Third quarter
E: Clay 41 pass to Thornton (kick good) 9:00
E: Villaneva 42 FG 3:40
Team stats
|Edna
|Orange Grove
|First downs
|18
|19
|Yards rushing
|35-187
|31/76
|Yards passing
|170
|242
|Passes
|10-18-1
|16-28-0
|Punts
|1-42
|2-35
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-80
|4-47
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Ashford 14-121-2, Clay 16-25, Thornton 1-1-1, Brown 3-21, Clay 1-0, Kallus 1-19; Orange Grove: Acosta 14-52, Eulenfield 3-(-3), Stewart 7-14, Marsh 5-20-1, Atkinson 2-(-7);
Passing -- Edna: Clay 10-17-170-2-1; Orange Grove: Stewart 13-22-215-1-0, Marsh 1-2-5-0-0, Atkinson 1-2-16-0-0, Eulenfield 1-2-6-0-0;
Receiving -- Edna: Thornton 4-90-1, Muncrief 1-13, Ressman 5-106-1; Orange Grove: Marsh 7-109, Eulenfield 6-115-1, Garcia 2-17, Acosta 1-1
