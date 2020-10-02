Edna 36, Orange Grove 14

Edna 1313100 -- 36                     
Orange Grove01400 -- 14                    

First quarter

E: Ashford 6 run (kick failed) 3:35

E: Ashford 88 run (kick good) 1:13

Second quarter

OG: Marsh 5 pass to Eulenfield (kick good) 10:18

E: Thornton 1 run (kick failed) 7:40

OG: Marsh 1 run (kick good) 5:08

E: Clay 23 pass to Ressman (kick good) 1:17

Third quarter

E: Clay 41 pass to Thornton (kick good) 9:00

E: Villaneva 42 FG 3:40

Team stats

 Edna Orange Grove
  First downs 18 19
  Yards rushing 35-187 31/76
  Yards passing 170  242
  Passes 10-18-1 16-28-0
  Punts  1-42 2-35
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  9-80 4-47

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Ashford 14-121-2, Clay 16-25, Thornton 1-1-1, Brown 3-21, Clay 1-0, Kallus 1-19; Orange Grove: Acosta 14-52, Eulenfield 3-(-3), Stewart 7-14, Marsh 5-20-1, Atkinson 2-(-7);

Passing -- Edna: Clay 10-17-170-2-1; Orange Grove: Stewart 13-22-215-1-0, Marsh 1-2-5-0-0, Atkinson 1-2-16-0-0, Eulenfield 1-2-6-0-0;

Receiving -- Edna: Thornton 4-90-1, Muncrief 1-13, Ressman 5-106-1; Orange Grove: Marsh 7-109, Eulenfield 6-115-1, Garcia 2-17, Acosta 1-1

