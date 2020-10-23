Edna 38, Palacios 21
|Edna
|7
|17
|7
|7
|--
|38
|Palacios
|0
|0
|7
|14
|--
|21
First quarter
E: Layton Ressman fumble recovery (kick good) 3:55
Second quarter
E: Santiago Villanueva 41 FG 8:21
E: Dawson Kallus 29 run (kick good) 2:10
E: Dreydan Ashford 13 run (kick good) 1:04
Third quarter
P: Anthony White 12 pass to Xavier Ortiz (kick good) 3:20
E: Jaiden Clay 63 run (kick good) 2:35
Fourth quarter
P: White 6 pass to Chance McRae (kick good) 9:56
E: Cameron Thornton 7 run (kick good) 8:38
P: White 9 run (kick good) 4:22
Team stats
|Edna
|Palacios
|First downs
|14
|18
|Yards rushing
|33-260
|30-84
|Yards passing
|87
|252
|Passes
|8-22-1
|17-48-3
|Punts
|3-50
|3-18
|Fumbles-lost
|0
|0
|Penalty-yards
|13-98
|7-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Ashford 10-64-1, Clay 11-138-2, Thornton 3-20-1, Kallus 4-25-1, De'qare Brown 5-12; Palacios: Gary Haynes 15-55, White 12-36, Ortiz 1-(-3), Thomas Garcia 1-(-5), McRae 1-1;
Passing -- Edna: Clay 8-22-87-0-1; Palacios: White 17-47-141-0-3;
Receiving -- Edna: Ressman 2-23, Joshua Muncrief 2-14, Hunter Howell 2-23, Thornton 2-35; Palacios: Miguel Sanchez 2-8, Haynes 4-98, Christian Woodard 3-81, McRae 4-13, Ortiz 3-67, Eric Alvarez 1-4;
